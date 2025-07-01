Akshay Kumar has knocked it out of the park with Housefull 5. It has entered the 300 crore club worldwide. With only 9.74 crores more in the kitty, the comedy thriller will beat the global lifetime of Good Newwz. But is it possible now? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Housefull 5 Overseas Box Office Collection

The overseas run will conclude within the 75 crore mark. The revised figures are out, and Housefull 5 has accumulated 69.50 crore gross in the international circuit in the last 25 days. Sajid Nadiadwala’s production could have enjoyed a longer run, but Maa and Sitaare Zameen Par has somewhat stolen its thunder.

Housefull 5 Worldwide Total

At the worldwide box office, the overall collections have surged to 301.53 crore gross. Housefull 5 is Akshay Kumar’s third film in the 300 crore club after Good Newwz and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. The comedy thriller only needs 9.74 crores more in the kitty to become his second highest-grosser of all time.

However, it is to be noted that Housefull 5 is now in the last leg of its theatrical run. The box office collections now majorly depend on the domestic earnings, which have also fallen below the 50 lakh mark daily. Its pace during the next two-three days will determine the lifetime total.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s highest grossers at the worldwide box office below:

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha: 316.61 crores Good Newwz: 311.27 crores Housefull 5: 301.53 crores Sooryavanshi: 291.14 crores Housefull 4: 291.08 crores Mission Mangal: 287.18 crores 2.0: 275 crores Airlift: 231.60 croress OMG 2: 220 crores Rustom: 218.80 crores

Housefull 5 Worldwide Box Office Summary (24 days)

Budget: 225 crores

India net: 196.64 crores

India gross: 232.03 crores

Budget recovery: 87.39%

Overseas gross – 69.50 crores*

Worldwide gross – 301.53 crores*

*estimates, official figures awaited.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Peddi Box Office Day 1: Can Ram Charan Score A Hat-Trick Of This Opening Day Milestone?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News