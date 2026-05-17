Mohanlal’s Malayalam crime thriller Drishyam 3 has begun its advance booking on a rampage mode. It is not only witnessing massive ticket sales in India but also impressive trends in the overseas circuits. Scroll below for the worldwide report for day 1!

Drishyam 3 Worldwide Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking

According to the latest update, Drishyam 3 has registered advance booking worth 14 crore gross worldwide for day 1. Advance booking has officially commenced in Kerala, which is the leading domestic circuit, contributing around 4.50 crore in gross ticket sales alone. Pre-sales in other languages and circuits are yet to commence in full force.

Even in the overseas circuits, Jeetu Joseph‘s directorial is witnessing promising trends. Mohanlal recently knocked it out of the park with L2: Empuraan and Thudarum. Drishyam 3 will also enjoy the sequel benefit and has a massive fan base. Here’s hoping it makes the biggest start for the franchise and unlocks a massive record for Malayalam cinema.

How much does it need to score the biggest opening for Mollywood?

While 14 crore are already in the kitty, Drishyam 3 would need to score 67.78 crore+ to beat Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan and score the biggest opening for Malayalam cinema. Clocking a half-century, the crime thriller is confirmed, but it remains to be seen whether it surpasses expectations to steal the first spot.

Opening weekend pre-sales cross 18 crores

On the other hand, advance bookings for the opening weekend have totaled 18.50 crore gross. There are still four days until the big release, and the on-ground buzz is only improving as the release date approaches. Exciting times ahead for Mohanlal and gang!

More about Drishyam threequel

Along with Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, and Esther Anil will also be reprising their much-loved characters. Drishyam 3 is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on 21 May, 2026. It is produced by Aashirvad Cinemas.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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