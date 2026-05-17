There is no doubt that 2026 is turning out to be a successful year for the North American box office. At the time of writing, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is the top-grossing film domestically with a $415.2 million current domestic haul. In the No. 2 position is Ryan Gosling’s sci-fi movie Project Hail Mary, which has earned $332 million so far, followed by Antoine Fuqua’s musical drama Michael, which has grossed $263.7 million as of now.

One common thing among all these top-grossing films in North America is how strongly they opened domestically during their three-day weekend. Here are the top five 2026 films that scored the biggest domestic openings, as per Box Office Mojo.

Top Five Biggest Opening Weekends of 2026 (North America)

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie: $131.7 million Michael: $97.2 million Project Hail Mary: $80.5 million The Devil Wears Prada 2: $76.7 million Scream 7: $63.6 million

From the above figures, it is clear that only one film so far in 2026 has delivered a domestic opening of over $100 million – The Super Mario Galaxy Movie ($131.7 million). Although Michael came quite close with an impressive $97.2 million debut.

Interestingly, the combined domestic opening figures for the top 5 debuts of 2026 total $449.7 million. In comparison, the cumulative total of the top five opening weekends at the domestic box office in 2025 was $698.4 million, which is around 55% higher than in 2026. However, with several eagerly anticipated Hollywood films yet to be released in 2026, these totals and rankings are bound to change in the coming months.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the ten upcoming Hollywood films in 2026 that can deliver a $100 million+ opening at the North American box office.

10 Upcoming 2026 Hollywood Films That Can Deliver $100 Million+ Domestic Openings

Here’s a list of ten upcoming Hollywood films releasing in 2026 that can potentially earn over $100 million in their domestic opening weekends, along with their release dates in the U.S. However, these are just early projections, and their actual box office performance will become clear only after their theatrical release.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu: May 22, 2026 Disclosure Day: June 12, 2026 Toy Story 5: June 19, 2026 Supergirl: June 26, 2026 Minions & Monsters: July 1, 2026 The Odyssey: July 17, 2026 Spider-Man: Brand New Day: July 31, 2026 The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping: November 20, 2026 Avengers: Doomsday: December 18, 2026 Dune: Part Three: December 18, 2026

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