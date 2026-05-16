Scary Movie 6, the sixth entry in the franchise, is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026. As many of you may already know, it’s a parody film series that mainly spoofs popular horror films. The first film, released in 2000, still ranks as the highest-grossing installment, with a $278 million global haul, followed by Scary Movie 3, which earned $220.7 million worldwide. The combined worldwide gross of the entire franchise so far is $896.6 million. This means Scary Movie 6 would need to earn around $103.4 million to take the franchise beyond the $1 billion mark.

Ahead of the sixth film’s release, the average worldwide gross per installment is roughly $179.3 million. Based on the average earnings so far, it seems Scary Movie 6 could comfortably surpass this figure and achieve the $1 billion franchise milestone. While that remains to be seen, let’s take a look at the ranked list of all five Scary Movie films in terms of how much they earned at the worldwide box office relative to their budgets.

Scary Movie 1-5: Global Earnings & Budgets

Let’s take a look at the worldwide totals, as per Box Office Mojo data, and the estimated budgets of the five Scary Movie films released so far.

Scary Movie (2000): Worldwide Total: $278 million | Budget: $19 million Scary Movie 2 (2001): Worldwide Total: $141.2 million | Budget: $45 million Scary Movie 3 (2003): Worldwide Total: $220.7 million | Budget: $48 million Scary Movie 4 (2006): Worldwide Total: $178.3 million | Budget: $45 million Scary Movie 5 (2013): Worldwide Total: $78.4 million | Budget: $20 million

Earnings-to-Budget Performance

Based on the above figures, here is a ranked list of all five Scary Movie films according to their earnings-to-budget ratios.

Scary Movie (2000): 14.6x Scary Movie 3 (2003): 4.6x Scary Movie 4 (2006): 4.0x Scary Movie 5 (2013): 3.9x Scary Movie 2 (2001): 3.1x

The figures and calculations above suggest that the original Scary Movie is not only the highest-grossing film in terms of raw worldwide gross but also the one with the best earnings-to-budget ratio (14.6x). On the other hand, the film with the lowest earnings-to-budget ratio is Scary Movie 2 (3.1x). One reason for the second film’s apparent box-office underperformance was its significantly higher budget than the first. Now, it will be interesting to see where Scary Movie 6 lands on this list.

Scary Movie 6 – Trailer

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