Scary Movie Worldwide Box Office
Scary Movie Worldwide Box Office(Photo Credit –YouTube)

Scary Movie 6, the sixth entry in the franchise, is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026. As many of you may already know, it’s a parody film series that mainly spoofs popular horror films. The first film, released in 2000, still ranks as the highest-grossing installment, with a $278 million global haul, followed by Scary Movie 3, which earned $220.7 million worldwide. The combined worldwide gross of the entire franchise so far is $896.6 million. This means Scary Movie 6 would need to earn around $103.4 million to take the franchise beyond the $1 billion mark.

Ahead of the sixth film’s release, the average worldwide gross per installment is roughly $179.3 million. Based on the average earnings so far, it seems Scary Movie 6 could comfortably surpass this figure and achieve the $1 billion franchise milestone. While that remains to be seen, let’s take a look at the ranked list of all five Scary Movie films in terms of how much they earned at the worldwide box office relative to their budgets.

Scary Movie 1-5: Global Earnings & Budgets

Let’s take a look at the worldwide totals, as per Box Office Mojo data, and the estimated budgets of the five Scary Movie films released so far.

  1. Scary Movie (2000): Worldwide Total: $278 million | Budget: $19 million
  2. Scary Movie 2 (2001): Worldwide Total: $141.2 million | Budget: $45 million
  3. Scary Movie 3 (2003): Worldwide Total: $220.7 million | Budget: $48 million
  4. Scary Movie 4 (2006): Worldwide Total: $178.3 million | Budget: $45 million
  5. Scary Movie 5 (2013): Worldwide Total: $78.4 million | Budget: $20 million

Earnings-to-Budget Performance

Based on the above figures, here is a ranked list of all five Scary Movie films according to their earnings-to-budget ratios.

  1. Scary Movie (2000): 14.6x
  2. Scary Movie 3 (2003): 4.6x
  3. Scary Movie 4 (2006): 4.0x
  4. Scary Movie 5 (2013): 3.9x
  5. Scary Movie 2 (2001): 3.1x

The figures and calculations above suggest that the original Scary Movie is not only the highest-grossing film in terms of raw worldwide gross but also the one with the best earnings-to-budget ratio (14.6x). On the other hand, the film with the lowest earnings-to-budget ratio is Scary Movie 2 (3.1x). One reason for the second film’s apparent box-office underperformance was its significantly higher budget than the first. Now, it will be interesting to see where Scary Movie 6 lands on this list.

Scary Movie 6 – Trailer

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