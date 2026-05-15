Following his acting debut with the 2012 disaster drama The Impossible, actor Tom Holland gained global fame and recognition after starring as Peter Parker / Spider-Man in several MCU blockbusters. Beyond his tryst with the superhero genre, the 29-year-old actor also featured in a variety of films, including In the Heart of the Sea (2015), The Lost City of Z (2016), and Uncharted (2022), among others.

Before the highly anticipated MCU film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, hits theaters on July 31, 2026, Tom Holland will also be seen in Christopher Nolan’s epic fantasy action film, The Odyssey. Set to be released in theaters on July 17, 2026, the film’s star-studded cast also includes Matt Damon in the lead role alongside Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron.

Now, let’s take a look at how much The Odyssey must earn worldwide to take Tom Holland’s career gross beyond the $11 billion milestone at the global box office.

Tom Holland’s Films’ Worldwide Performance

Here are the worldwide totals for wide theatrical releases starring Tom Holland in a leading or important role (excluding cameos and voice performances), according to Box Office Mojo.

The Impossible (2012): $198.1 million In the Heart of the Sea (2015): $94.3 million Captain America: Civil War (2016): $1.155 billion The Lost City of Z (2016): $19.3 million Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017): $881 million The Current War (2017): $12.2 million Avengers: Infinity War (2018): $2.052 billion Avengers: Endgame (2019): $2.799 billion Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019): $1.133 billion Chaos Walking (2021): $26.5 million Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021): $1.921 billion Uncharted (2022): $407.1 million

Combined Worldwide Gross = $10.699 billion

Based on the figures above, The Odyssey would need to earn around $301 million worldwide to take Tom Holland’s career gross past the $11 billion milestone. Considering Christopher Nolan’s box office track record and the presence of a star-studded cast, it seems highly likely that the film will be able to surpass this figure. That said, we should still wait for the final verdict, which will become clear after its theatrical release on July 17.

What Is The Odyssey All About?

In the action fantasy film, Matt Damon stars as Odysseus, a battle-hardened Greek hero struggling to return home after the Trojan War. His long journey is filled with monsters, gods, and moral dilemmas, while his family waits years for his return, not sure if he is even alive.

The Odyssey – Official Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Odyssey Worldwide Box Office: How Much It Needs To Crack Anne Hathaway’s Top 3 Highest-Grossing Films

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