The world of cinema was never the same after the release of the first Star Wars film, Episode IV – A New Hope, in 1977. The George Lucas-directed film grossed a massive $775.4 million worldwide against an $11 million budget. It was followed by two more films in the original trilogy, as well as a prequel trilogy and a sequel trilogy. So far, the combined worldwide gross of the nine films in the Skywalker Saga and the two standalone entries, Rogue One and Solo, is over a whopping $10 billion.

So, the excitement and buzz among cinephiles for the next installment, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, is naturally sky-high. Directed by Jon Favreau (director of Iron Man) and starring Pedro Pascal in the lead, the sci-fi adventure film, which is a follow-up to the Disney+ show The Mandalorian, is slated for a theatrical release on May 22, 2026.

Given the current theatrical landscape, it will be interesting to see if the upcoming film can replicate the theatrical success of its predecessors. While it remains to be seen how many records it can break and how many Star Wars films it can potentially surpass, let’s take a look at how much Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu must earn worldwide to break even and become profitable at the box office.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu – Budget & Theatrical Break-Even (Estimated)

The Mandalorian and Grogu is made on an estimated budget of $165 million, according to THR. This implies it would need to earn around $412.5 million to break even at the box office, using the commonly cited 2.5x multiplier rule. Once it reaches its estimated theatrical break-even point, it can begin to generate a profit at the box office.

According to the latest projection by Box Office Pro, the film is tracking to earn between $80 million and $90 million in its opening weekend in North America. If it lives up to these projections, performs well internationally, and demonstrates strong legs, it has a realistic chance of reaching the estimated break-even threshold. That said, the final verdict should become clear only after its theatrical release.

What’s The Mandalorian and Grogu All About?

After the fall of the Empire, Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu are enlisted for an important mission. It also features Jeremy Allen White and Sigourney Weaver in key roles.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu – Trailer

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