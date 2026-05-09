Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu has been among the most anticipated films of the storied space opera franchise since it was first announced in late 2025. The film is set to release on May 22 and follows the characters first introduced in the highly successful Disney series The Mandalorian, which originally ran from 2019 to 2023. Here’s a look at the cast and characters that will be featured in the upcoming film.

The Mandalorian and Grogu main cast and characters

Many of the main characters in the film are shared with those in the Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

Pedro Pascal As Din Djarin

Pedro Pascal, also known for his roles in The Fantastic Four: First Steps and The Last of Us, reprises his role as Din Djarin, the titular Mandalorian, who was originally an amoral bounty hunter under the employ of Greef Karga and a mysterious client hailing from the Galactic Empire. His job is to retrieve a young, force-sensitive alien child and deliver it, but he eventually changes his mind and turns on his client and Greef to rescue the child. This alien child is eventually revealed to have the name of Grogu during the second season of The Mandalorian.

David Acord As Grogu

Grogu belongs to the same species as the iconic Yoda and becomes a surrogate son of sorts to Din Djarin. Even as Djarin works to discover more about Grogu’s origins, the two grow inseparable over the course of The Mandalorian’s three seasons. Eventually, both Din Djarin and Grogu begin working for the New Republic by the time the upcoming film begins.

Jeremy Allen White As Rotta the Hutt

The next character in the film originally appeared in The Clone Wars animated series. Rotta the Hutt, who’s played by Jeremy Allen White (known for The Bear and Deliver Me from Nowhere), is the son of the iconic villain Jabba the Hutt. In The Clone Wars, Rotta was a mere infant used as a pawn in his uncle Ziro’s evil schemes. The Mandalorian and Grogu see Rotta become an adult, and the film begins with Din Djarin and Grogu being tasked with rescuing him.

Sigourney Weaver As Ward

Rounding off the main cast is Sigourney Weaver (known for her seminal work in the Alien and Avatar film series), who plays New Republic general Ward. Ward serves as Din Djarin’s liaison in the New Republic and tasks him with Rotta’s rescue because she’s looking for information from the Hutt clan on a potential threat to the New Republic.

The Mandalorian and Grogu supporting cast and cameos

Among the supporting cast of The Mandalorian and Grogu is Jonny Coyne, who plays the villainous Janu, a war criminal who’s among the remnants of the evil Galactic Empire. On the New Republic side, we have the X-Wing pilot Trapper Wolf, whose voice is provided by none other than the film’s co-writer and new Lucasfilm head Dave Filoni himself. Acclaimed voice actor Steve Blum plays the New Republic pilot Garazeb “Zeb” Orrelios, and Martin Scorsese is set to play a minor role as an Ardennian shopkeeper.

The Mandalorian and Grogu final trailer

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Anne Hathaway Upcoming Movies In 2026: From Verity To Christopher Nolan’s Odyssey

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News