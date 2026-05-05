Jon Favreau’s sci-fi adventure film, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, a follow-up to the Disney+ show The Mandalorian, is all set to hit the big screen on May 22, 2026. The Last of Us actor Pedro Pascal, who played the titular bounty hunter in the series, will be reprising his role in the highly anticipated film.

Until now, there have been nine live-action films in The Skywalker Saga – the original Star Wars trilogy (1977-1983), the prequel trilogy (1999-2005), and the sequel trilogy (2015-2019). Including the two standalone entries, Rogue One and Solo, the combined worldwide box office gross of the entire Star Wars live-action film series is over a staggering $10 billion, as per EW. With a worldwide total of $2.071 billion, Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015) stands as the top-grossing installment in the blockbuster franchise so far at the global box office, and the sixth-highest-grossing film of all time, according to Box Office Mojo.

While it remains to be seen where The Mandalorian and Grogu eventually land within the franchise, let’s take a look at how much the Pedro Pascal starrer needs to earn to outgross director Jon Favreau’s Iron Man films in worldwide earnings.

Jon Favreau’s Iron Man Films – Box Office Performance (Worldwide)

Jon Favreau has directed two Iron Man films, Iron Man and its sequel, Iron Man 2. Here’s how they have performed at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo data.

Iron Man (2008): $585.8 million Iron Man 2 (2010): $623.9 million

It can be inferred from the above figures that The Mandalorian and Grogu would need to earn at least $585.8 million to outgross the first Iron Man film and around $623.9 million to surpass the sequel.

According to a projection by Box Office Pro, the film is estimated to earn between $90 million and $100 million in its opening weekend in North America. Considering the franchise’s widespread popularity, let’s assume that The Mandalorian and Grogu earn more or less a similar amount from overseas markets.

Based on these early projections and estimates, it can deliver a global debut somewhere in the $180-200 million range. If the film lives up to these projections and demonstrates strong legs for at least 3-4 weeks after its release, it may have a chance to outgross both Iron Man films worldwide, although these targets remain challenging. That said, the final verdict should become clear only after its theatrical release on May 22.

What’s The Plot of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu?

After the fall of the Empire, Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu are enlisted for an important mission. It also features Jeremy Allen White and Sigourney Weaver in key roles.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu – Official Trailer

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