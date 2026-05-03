Antoine Fuqua’s Michael is crossing a major milestone at the worldwide box office as you read this. It is set to become one of the top five highest-grossing Hollywood releases of 2026 worldwide. The Michael Jackson biopic is beating Oppenheimer’s dailies almost daily! Its collections are impressive and could beat Bohemian Rhapsody’s $900 million+ worldwide total as well. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Michael’s 2nd Friday gross at the North American box office

According to reports, the biopic collected a strong $14.4 million on its second Friday at the box office in North America. It dropped by 63.3% from last Friday when it was released in the theaters. It has earned the 2nd-largest 2nd Friday ever for any biopic, beating Oppenheimer’s $13.4 million and ranking only behind American Sniper’s $18.2 million 2nd Friday gross. It is also the second-largest Friday for live actions of 2026, almost on par with Project Hail Mary’s $14.7 million. Therefore, the domestic total of the music biopic after 8 days is $144.2 million.

Set to cross $400 million milestone at the worldwide box office

According to Deadline‘s report, by the end of the weekend, the film is expected to earn more, reaching about $232.5 million from international markets by Sunday and another $180.8 million from North America, bringing its worldwide total to $413.3 million. It is becoming the third Hollywood release of the year to cross this major global milestone by its second weekend.

Other Hollywood films that crossed the $400 million milestone at the worldwide box office are The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and Project Hail Mary. For the record, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has crossed $850 million, and Project Hail Mary’s worldwide collection stands at $619.8 million.

Michael’s projected 3rd weekend update

According to reports, the Michael Jackson biopic is tracking to earn between $50 million and $60 million on its second weekend at the North American box office. It will lose its #1 spot on the domestic box office chart due to the release of Devil Wears Prada 2. The Jaafar Jackson-led movie is beating Elvis and Straight Outta Compton this weekend.

What is the film about?

It follows the early life of American singer Michael Jackson, covering his time with the Jackson 5 in the 1960s and the Bad tour in the late 1980s. Michael was released on April 24.

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