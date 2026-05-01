Michael has been rocking at the box office lately. The Michael Jackson biopic is directed by Antoine Fuqua, while John Logan wrote the screenplay. It chronicles the King of Pop’s involvement with the Jackson 5 from the 1960s to the 80s. Michael’s nephew Jaafar Jackson plays him onscreen. Amid all the buzz, certain pictures and testimonies have revealed Michael’s ties with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Let’s find out the details.

Michael Jackson & Jeffrey Epstein Connection

According to Variety, several Michael Jackson fans recently took to X to target Dan Reed. He is the director of the documentary film Leaving Neverland, which examines the sexual abuse claims against Jackson.

One user morphed a picture of Reed onto Jeffrey Epstein’s face inside a private plane. The real image, as mentioned in the Epstein files, is of philosopher Noam Chomsky and Epstein.

As duas partes do documentário Deixando Neverland retornam para as plataformas digitais agora em 29 de abril. São uma série de depoimentos focados em James Safechuck e Wade Robson que comentam as experiências vividas na infância quando conheceram Michael Jackson. pic.twitter.com/OzAm2aew2c — Miguel (@mpmorales) April 23, 2026

The report states that this tactic is used by MJ supporters to discredit anyone who tries to dig into the sexual abuse claims against the late pop star.

Jackson Was Photographed With Epstein

According to Billboard, Michael Jackson’s name came up in the Epstein files. The document also released a picture of the two together at Epstein’s house in Palm Beach. At that time, Matt Fiddes had denied any connection between the two. He served as part of Jackson’s security team.

As per Variety, he said, “I was his bodyguard when the picture with Epstein would of been taken. We were just viewing houses, as Michael wanted to live on Palm Beach. So he can be close to his Barry Gibb. A real estate agent set up the viewings over the course of a week. We never even knew who Epstein was; he was not famous then. He, like the other house owners we viewed that week, wanted a picture with Michael. “I was there with another bodyguard and Michaels, then Dr. That’s it! In 2003, Epstein’s house was for sale, so it was one of many lined up to view! Michael never had a clue who he was or the other property owners we met. Epstein was not in his financial circles. All nonsense!”

The files also stated that one of the accusers, Johanna Sjöberg, had revealed having met Jackson while she was with Epstein. However, she stated that she never messaged him. There have been pictures of the two together. But so far, Jackson has not been accused of any misconduct in relation to Epstein.

So it suffices to say that Jackson’s involvement with Epstein was mere speculation. There’s been no documented proof of the pop singer’s involvement in what Epstein was doing on his infamous island.

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