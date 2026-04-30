May is almost here, and while it means many things, it’s a major month for fashion enthusiasts. The first Monday of May brings the much-awaited Met Gala ball, which features top celebrities and icons from across industries as the exhibitions rake up millions. Here’s all we know about the Met Gala 2026.

Met Gala 2026: Date, Time, Livestream, Theme & Co-Chairs

This year’s Met Gala is on May 4, 2026, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The event will be held at the Condé M. Nast Galleries. It will be the first time the coveted gala will be hosted at the brand-new spot. The livestream will begin at 3 pm Pacific and 6 pm Eastern time by Vogue.

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Ashley Graham, La La Anthony, and Cara Delevingne will host the stream, while Emma Chamberlain will be back as the red carpet correspondent. As for the theme, it’s Costume Art, and the event’s dress code is titled Fashion Is Art. Guests are expected to showcase fashion as embodied art.

Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour will serve as co-chairs this year. For the unversed, Beyoncé will be returning to the event after 10 long years. Meanwhile, several known names are part of the host committee, including actors, singers, fashion designers, and more.

Anthony Vaccarello, Zoë Kravitz, Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Gwendoline Christie, Alex Consani, Misty Copeland, Elizabeth Debicki, Lena Dunham, Paloma Elsesser, Lisa, Chloe Malle, Sam Smith, Teyana Taylor, Rebecca Hall, Angela Bassett, Lauren Wasser, Anna Weyant, and Yseult are a part of it.

They are joined by A’ja Wilson, Adut Akech, Sinéad Burke, Aimee Mullins, Tschabalala Self, Amy Sherald, and Chase Sui Wonders. All these names are thus automatically confirmed to attend in lieu of their participation in the hosting committee for this year’s highly anticipated biggest night of fashion.

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Met Gala 2026: Potential Guest List Of Much-Awaited Fashion Event

While other names have not yet been confirmed, there have been several reports about which names could attend the event this year. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are expected to attend. As per Page Six, Julia Garner, Hailey Bieber, Alexa Chung, Gabrielle Union, and Jimmy Butler are also potential attendees.

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, and Simone Ashley could attend ahead of the release of the film The Devil Wears Prada 2. Other regular attendees are Zendaya, Rihanna, Priyanka Chopra, Lady Gaga, Blake Lively, and the Kardashian-Jenners, but they are yet to be confirmed.

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For more such updates, check out Hollywood News.

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