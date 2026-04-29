Amazon Prime Video’s hit animated superhero series Invincible is making the jump to gaming with Invincible VS, an upcoming fighting game that is already generating major excitement among fans.

Set to release on April 30, 2026, Invincible VS promises intense superhero battles, a fresh original story, and a talented voice cast that blends returning stars with respected gaming industry performers.

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Invincible VS Voice Cast: Full List & Character Breakdown

While several major Hollywood names from the show will not return, fans will still hear some familiar voices. J.K. Simmons reprises his iconic role as Omni-Man, while Gillian Jacobs and Ross Marquand also return to the franchise.

However, some major roles have been recast for the game. Aleks Le steps in as Mark Grayson / Invincible, replacing Steven Yeun. Gavin Hammond takes over the role of Cecil Stedman from Walton Goggins, while James Adomian voices Allen the Alien instead of Seth Rogen.

According to Destructoid, the game’s roster includes Aleks Le as Mark Grayson, J.K. Simmons as Omni-Man, Gillian Jacobs as Atom Eve, and Ross Marquand voicing Robot, Conquest, and The Immortal. Rex Splode will feature Jason Mantzoukas for story content and Ryan Goldsher during gameplay. Additional cast members include Michael Dorn as Battle Beast, Phil LaMarr as Lucan, and several more characters from the beloved comic and animated universe.

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Why Invincible VS Could Be 2026’s Biggest Superhero Game

Unlike many adaptation games, Invincible VS will not simply retell events from the television series. Instead, the game introduces a fully animated original story mode that expands the franchise’s universe. Players can expect brutal 3v3 tag-team battles, intense superhero combat, and the same graphic violence that made the comics and animated show stand out, according to PlayStation.

This approach gives fans something fresh while preserving the raw action and emotional stakes the series is known for.

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Why Invincible VS Could Be One of the Biggest Superhero Games of 2026

With its powerful combination of original storytelling, competitive fighting mechanics, and a strong cast of heroes and villains, Invincible VS is shaping up to be one of 2026’s most anticipated superhero games.

As excitement continues to build around Invincible and its future seasons, this game could become far more than a standard licensed release. For fans of the franchise and fighting games alike, Invincible VS may be one of the year’s standout titles.

Invincible VS Trailer

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