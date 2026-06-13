Toy Story 5 will be released next Friday, and anticipation around its box office is ever-growing. It is one of the most popular and oldest animated film franchises, which has collected solid numbers across four movies, including two installments that have crossed the $1 billion global mark. With the 5th film on its way, it has a strong chance of pushing the franchise’s global cume past a major milestone. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The first film in the series came out over three decades ago. It shaped the generation’s childhood, and it has a huge fanbase as well. The movies experienced a steady upward trend, and Toy Story 4 recorded the biggest worldwide box-office collection. The upcoming movie is tracking to have a solid opening and might even surpass The Super Mario Galaxy Movie as this year’s biggest hit.

Toy Story franchise at the worldwide box office

For the unversed, the Toy Story franchise has four films, and Toy Story 5 is gearing up to be released. The first film in the franchise is the lowest-grossing installment, with a worldwide lifetime total of $405.2 million [via Box Office Mojo]. In 2019, Toy Story 4 was the franchise’s biggest hit, raking in $1.07 billion worldwide. Therefore, the four films in the Toy Story franchise have grossed over $3.03 billion worldwide.

Check out the global totals of the Toy Story movies from highest to lowest

Toy Story (1995) – $405.2 million Toy Story 2 (1999) – $497.4 million Toy Story 3 (2010) – $1.06 billion Toy Story 4 (2019) – $1.07 billion

Total – $3.03 billion

Toy Story 5 needs less than $1 billion to push the franchise past the $4 billion global milestone!

So, Toy Story 5 needs to gross around $967.4 million worldwide for the franchise to cross the $4 billion milestone. Therefore, it is a target below the $1 billion mark. Since the movies have seen significant jumps with each installment and are tracking to earn $150 million to $175 million on their opening weekend at the domestic box office, earning $1 billion should not be an impossible task. However, the box office is quite unpredictable, and things have to be near-perfect for it to enter the $1 billion club.

It is a major global milestone for any film, and if it lands within this opening-weekend range, it is already getting a strong head start. Directed by Andrew Stanton, Toy Story 5 will be released on June 19.

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