Mixed reviews from critics did not deter moviegoers from flocking to theaters in large numbers to watch the animated sequel, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Released in U.S. theaters on April 1, 2026, the adventure comedy film is now in its ninth week of theatrical release. With a current worldwide haul of $984.5 million, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie currently ranks as the highest-grossing film of 2026, according to Box Office Mojo. As of now, it needs to earn around $15.5 million more to hit the $1 billion worldwide milestone.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie – Box Office Summary

North America: $425.5 million

International: $559 million

Worldwide: $984.5 million

Budget & Theatrical Profit (Estimated)

The film was made on a budget of $110 million, so it needed to earn an estimated $275 million to break even at the box office, using the 2.5x multiplier rule. This implies that The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has already generated a staggering $709.5 million in theatrical profit.

Now, let’s take a look at how the film’s theatrical profit compares with the box office profits of the top ten highest-grossing Hollywood animated movies of all time at the worldwide box office.

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Hollywood Animated Movies – Budgets, Global Earnings & Break-Evens

Here are the top ten highest-grossing Hollywood animated films, along with their worldwide earnings (according to Box Office Mojo data), their estimated budget, and break-even points (based on the 2.5x multiplier rule).

1. Zootopia 2 (2025)

Worldwide Earnings: $1.835 billion

Budget: $150 million

Break-Even: $375 million

2. Inside Out 2 (2024)

Worldwide Earnings: $1.699 billion

Budget: $200 million

Break-Even: $500 million

3. Frozen II (2019)

Worldwide Earnings: $1.454 billion

Budget: $150 million

Break-Even: $375 million

4. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023)

Worldwide Earnings: $1.361 billion

Budget: $100 million

Break-Even: $250 million

5. Frozen (2013)

Worldwide Earnings: $1.287 billion

Budget: $150 million

Break-Even: $375 million

6. Incredibles 2 (2018)

Worldwide Earnings: $1.243 billion

Budget: $200 million

Break-Even: $500 million

7. Minions (2015)

Worldwide Earnings: $1.159 billion

Budget: $74 million

Break-Even: $185 million

8. Toy Story 4 (2019)

Worldwide Earnings: $1.074 billion

Budget: $200 million

Break-Even: $500 million

9. Toy Story 3 (2010)

Worldwide Earnings: $1.067 billion

Budget: $200 million

Break-Even: $500 million

10. Moana 2 (2024)

Worldwide Earnings: $1.059 billion

Budget: $150 million

Break-Even: $375 million

Theatrical Profits (Estimated)

Zootopia 2: $1.460 billion Inside Out 2: $1.199 billion The Super Mario Bros. Movie: $1.111 billion Frozen II: $1.079 billion Minions: $974 million Frozen: $912 million Incredibles 2: $743 million Moana 2: $684 million Toy Story 4: $574 million Toy Story 3: $567 million

What These Numbers Indicate For The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Based on the figures and calculations above, it can be observed that Zootopia 2 is not only the highest-grossing Hollywood animated movie of all time, but also the title with the largest theatrical profit among these top ten titles.

With a current $709.5 million in theatrical profit, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is already ahead of the estimated box office profits of Moana 2, Toy Story 4, and Toy Story 3 within the top ten highest-grossing Hollywood animated films list.

However, surpassing the theatrical profit of the next film, Incredibles 2 ($743 million), may be a challenging task at this stage. That said, the Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s final theatrical profit figure will become clear in the coming weeks after it concludes its theatrical run.

What’s The Super Mario Galaxy Movie About?

In The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Mario and Luigi team up with their new ally Yoshi, joining Princess Peach and Toad on an outer space adventure where they encounter Princess Rosalina and confront Bowser’s son, Bowser Jr.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Trailer

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