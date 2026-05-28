The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has achieved another amazing feat at the North American box office, becoming the all-time 2nd-highest-grossing video-game adaptation domestically. It has now officially entered the all-time top 10 list of highest-grossing animated films at the domestic box office. To achieve this feat, it had to surpass the domestic lifetime total of a Disney classic. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film earned so far at the domestic box office?

According to the latest numbers, the Nintendo sequel collected just $418k at the box office in North America this Tuesday. It has a stronghold and has declined by 17.1% domestically since last Tuesday alone. It is, however, still running in 2005 theaters in North America, and with that, the box office total has reached $425.1 million cume. The film is expected to end its original run below the $450 million mark at the North American box office.

Surpasses The Lion King to achieve a significant feat

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has surpassed the domestic box-office haul of Disney’s OG classic The Lion King. It was released in 1994 and is one of the highest-grossing traditionally animated films worldwide. At the North American box office, the film had grossed $424.9 million. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has surpassed The Lion King’s domestic haul on Tuesday.

The Lion King was the all-time highest-grossing animation ever at the domestic box office. The Nintendo sequel has surpassed The Lion King’s domestic haul and is now the 10th-highest-grossing animated film in North America. It might even cross the domestic haul of Zootopia 2 during its original run.

Worldwide collection update

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is still on track to cross the $1 billion milestone at the worldwide box office. At the worldwide box office, the Nintendo sequel has already beaten The Lion King’s global haul. It is now less than $20 million away from the $1 billion mark worldwide. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie was released on April 24.

Box office summary

Domestic – $425.1 million

International – $559.0 million

Worldwide – $984.1 million

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