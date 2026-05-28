Suriya’s Karuppu is enjoying dominance at the ticket windows. The Tamil fantasy action drama is racing towards the 275 crore mark globally. Along with that, RJ Balaji’s directorial is aiming to enter the top 10 highest-grossing Kollywood films of all time worldwide. Scroll below for the day 13 update!

Setting new milestones for Tamil films of 2026 overseas!

Tamil cinema has witnessed more disappointments than successes this year. Karuppu, which has collected 70 crore gross in 13 days, is now turning the tables. It has surpassed Parasakthi (23 crore) by a massive margin to become the highest Kollywood overseas grosser of 2026. All eyes are on whether it can enter the 100 crore club and also create new benchmarks for Suriya internationally.

Where does it stand worldwide?

At the domestic box office, Karuppu has grossed 192.57 crore. Combined with the overseas earnings, the worldwide total surges to 262.57 crore gross. While it is the personal best for Suriya, the fantasy action drama now aims to enter the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of all time globally.

Trisha Krishnan co-starrer needs around 37 crore more to dethrone Thalapathy Vijay‘s Varisu and secure a spot for itself! The momentum is healthy, so the feat should be unlocked during the upcoming third weekend.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films worldwide:

2.0 – 652.31 crore Jailer – 607.28 crore Leo – 606.42 crore Coolie – 516.81 crore Ponniyin Selvan 1 – 489.51 crore The Greatest Of All Time – 458.44 crore Vikram – 416.83 crore Ponniyin Selvan 2 – 344.71 crore Amaran – 339.65 crore Varisu – 299.2 crore

Karuppu Worldwide Box Office Day 13 Summary

India net: 163.20 crore

India gross: 192.57 crore

Overseas gross – 70 crore

Worldwide gross – 262.57 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 13: Suriya’s Success Knocks Down Rajinikanth’s Enthiran In India!

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