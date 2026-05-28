Mohanlal starrer Drishyam 3 has crossed the 75 crore milestone in India. The crime thriller is already a box office success and inches away from entering the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time. Read the day 7 report below!

How much has Drishyam 3 earned in India?

According to estimates, Drishyam 3 has collected 6.65 crore on day 7. It witnessed a slight improvement from 6.5 crore garnered on Wednesday. There is competition from Athiradi, Dridam in the Malayalam belt, but Jeethu Joseph’s directorial is the leading choice of cine-goers.

The total box office collection in India has reached 75.30 crore net after the opening week, which is about 88.85 crore in gross earnings. Made against a budget of 45-50 crore, Drishyam threequel has already gained returns of 25.3-30.3 crore. It is a plus affair!

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) here:

Day 1 – 15.85 crore

Day 2 – 11.05 crore

Day 3 – 13.7 crore

Day 4 – 13.85 crore

Day 5 – 7.7 crore

Day 6 – 6.5 crore

Day 7 – 6.65 crore

Total – 75.30 crore

All set to beat Pulimurugan

Drishyam 3 is now only 1.37 crore away from crossing the domestic lifetime of Pulimurugan and becoming Mohanlal’s third highest-grossing film of all time in India. That’s not it; it will also enter the all-time top 10 Mollywood grossers. The milestone will be unlocked today!

Take a look at Mollywood’s top 10 grossers in India (net):

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 157.01 crore Manjummel Boys – 142.08 crore Vaazha 2 – 129.42 crore Thudarum – 122 crore L2: Empuraan – 106.77 crore 2018 – 92.85 crore Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 85.26 crore Aavesham – 85.15 crore Sarvam Maya – 76.84 crore Pulimurugan – 76.67 crore

Drishyam 3 Box Office Day 7 Summary

Budget: 45-50 crore

India net: 75.30 crore

India gross: 88.85 crore

ROI: 25.3-30.3 crore

Verdict: Plus

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Bhooth Bangla Worldwide Box Office Day 40: Needs Only 2.54 Crore More To Become Akshay Kumar’s 7th Highest-Grosser

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News