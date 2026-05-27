Karuppu has become a major success at the worldwide box office. Released amid strong pre-release buzz, the film has exceeded expectations, achieving key milestones. After becoming Suriya’s first-ever 150, 200, and 250 crore grosser, it is now on track to cross the triple-century mark. Amid this, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Thalapathy Vijay’s Mersal. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Karuppu earn at the worldwide box office in 12 days?

The Tamil fantasy action drama is enjoying a strong run in India, with its current total standing at 159.2 crore net. It equals a gross collection of 187.85 crore. Overseas, too, it continues its winning momentum, and so far, the film has grossed 69 crore. Combining the Indian and overseas grosses, the 12-day worldwide box office collection stands at a whopping 256.85 crore.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 159.2 crore

India gross – 187.85 crore

Overseas gross – 69 crore

Worldwide gross – 256.85 crore

Karuppu surpasses Mersal in 12 days!

With 256.85 crore, Karuppu has comfortably surpassed Thalapathy Vijay’s Mersal (253.45 crore) at the worldwide box office. Considering the pace and word of mouth of the film, it is likely to score a triple century, becoming Suriya’s first 300 crore grosser. With this, the film will comfortably enter Kollywood’s top 10 grossers of all time by overtaking Varisu (299.2 crore).

Take a look at the top 10 Kollywood grossers globally:

2.0 – 652.31 crore Jailer – 607.28 crore Leo – 606.42 crore Coolie – 516.81 crore Ponniyin Selvan 1 – 489.51 crore The Greatest Of All Time – 458.44 crore Vikram – 416.83 crore Ponniyin Selvan 2 – 344.71 crore Amaran – 339.65 crore Varisu – 299.2 crore

More about the film

Directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu also stars Trisha Krishnan and RJ Balaji in key roles. It is produced by SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures. It released in theaters on May 15. The film was made on a budget of 130 crore.

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