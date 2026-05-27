Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, continues to shine and fetch solid numbers at the worldwide box office. Every day, it is achieving big milestones, and now the latest is that the crime thriller has surpassed the lifetime collection of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life. With this, it has become Mollywood’s seventh-highest-grossing film of all time. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Drishyam 3 earn at the worldwide box office in 6 days?

The Malayalam crime thriller is enjoying a strong run in both the domestic and international markets. In India, it has earned 68.6 crore net so far, which equals 80.94 crore gross. Overseas, it has grossed 90.7 crore. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 6-day worldwide box office collection stands at a whopping 171.64 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 68.6 crore

India gross – 80.94 crore

Overseas gross – 90.7 crore

Worldwide gross – 171.64 crore

Becomes Mollywood’s 7th highest-grossing film

With 171.64 crore, Drishyam 3 has surpassed Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life (160.08 crore) to become the seventh-highest-grossing film of Mollywood globally. Today or tomorrow, it will also surpass 2018 (181 crore) to claim the sixth spot on the list. Going by the pace, the film is likely to enter the 200 crore club during the second weekend.

Take a look at Mollywood’s top 10 grossers globally (gross):

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 305.17 crore L2: Empuraan – 268.23 crore Manjummel Boys – 241.56 crore Vaazha 2 – 238.46 crore Thudarum – 237.76 crore 2018 – 181 crore Drishyam 3 – 171.64 crore (6 days) Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 160.08 crore Aavesham – 156.48 crore Sarvam Maya – 151.27 crore

More about the film

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 released in theaters on May 21. It also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Siddique, and others. It is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. The film was reportedly made on a budget of 45-50 crore.

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