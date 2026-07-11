Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 2: Superb Saturday Numbers Incoming, Thanks To BMS Jump! (Photo Credit: T-Series)

Indra Kumar’s Dhamaal 4 has finally taken over the theaters, and the family audiences are making sure that the film brings celebratory numbers at the box office. After a good two-digit opening at the box office, the comedy film has picked up a brilliant pace at the ticket window on BMS, with ticket sales hinting at brilliant Saturday numbers!

According to the trends on BMS, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Arshad Warsi starrer has witnessed a staggering 83% jump in cumulative ticket sales by Saturday afternoon, as compared to its opening day ticket sales for the same time frame on Friday!

Dhamaal 4 Box Office BMS Sales

The Saturday numbers started showing an upward swing right from the morning loops, with the afternoon time frame hitting an absolute peak. From 2 to 3 PM, the film registered a ticket sale of 23.8K, compared to Friday’s 15.6K ticket sales for the same hour! From 7 AM to 3 PM, Dhamaal 4 registered a cumulative ticket sale of 136.3K.

By 4 PM, the cumulative ticket sales for Saturday reached 159K tickets, showing a phenomenal growth trend against Friday’s sales of 90.3K tickets during the exact same time frame.

500K Tickets Sold!

Dhamaal 4 has already registered a ticket sale of 500K, with 136K ticket sales on Saturday from 7 AM to 3 PM. The comedy film has comfortably surpassed the ticket sales of Bhooth Bangla (134K) and Housefull 5 (143K), for the same time frame!

Slapstick ensemble comedies are mostly dependent on family audiences during the weekend. The massive 83% jump on BMS is ensuring good Saturday numbers. Waiting for the estimates to arrive!

The official synopsis of Dhamaal 4 says, “The Dhamaal boys are back and ready to chase the treasure of life, facing crazy challenges along the way. What starts as a treasure hunt quickly turns into a rollercoaster of hilarious misadventures.”

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 1: Earns Impressive 15 Crore+ & Ajay Devgn Starrer Breaks 3 Major Records!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News