Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 1 (Photo Credit: T-Series)

Ajay Devgn starrer Dhamaal 4 has surpassed all expectations at the Indian box office. The adventure comedy made a strong opening, surpassing Cocktail 2 and unlocking 3 major records on day 1. Scroll below for a detailed report!

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 1

The official figures are out, and Dhamaal 4 collected 15.50 crore net on day 1. After the promising advance bookings, word of mouth improved spot bookings throughout the day, leading to a fantastic opening in India. It remained the #1 choice, leaving behind Welcome To The Jungle, Alpha and other releases.

Including taxes, the gross opening stands at 18.29 crore. Indra Kumar’s directorial has struck the right chords with the audience and is heading to break records in its opening weekend.

Records 5th highest opening in Bollywood in 2026

Arshad Warsi and Riteish Deshmukh starrer surpassed Cocktail 2 by a considerable margin to record the 5th highest opening in Bollywood in 2026.

Check out the top 10 Bollywood openers of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Dhurandhar 2: 145 crore Border 2: 32.1 crore Welcome To The Jungle: 19.40 crore Bhooth Bangla: 18.31 crore Dhamaal 4: 15.5 crore Cocktail 2: 14.10 crore Alpha: 9.50 crore O’Romeo: 9.01 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 8.65 crore Ikkis: 7.28 crore

Ajay Devgn’s 6th biggest opening of all time!

Another milestone has been unlocked. The adventure comedy crossed Drishyam 2 to score the 6th biggest opening for the lead actor, Ajay Devgn, at the Indian box office.

Take a look at Ajay Devgn’s top 10 openers in India (net):

Singham Again – 43.7 crore Singham Returns – 32.09 crore Golmaal Again – 30.14 crore Raid 2 – 19.71 crore Total Dhamaal – 16.5 crore Dhamaal 4 – 15.5 crore Drishyam 2 – 15.38 crore Shaitaan – 15.21 crore Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior – 15.1 crore Baadshaaho – 12.03 crore Himmatwala – 12 crore

Ajay Devgn’s 3rd highest opening in the post-COVID era!

It also marked a huge win for Ajay Devgn in the post-pandemic era, by scoring his third highest opening.

Here are Ajay Devgn’s highest opening days at the post-COVID box office (India net collection):

Singham Again – 43.70 crore Raid 2 – 19.71 crore Dhamaal 4 – 15.5 crore Drishyam 2 – 15.38 crore Shaitaan – 15.21 crore Bholaa – 11.2 crore De De Pyaar De 2 – 9.45 crore Thank God – 8.1 crore Maidaan | Son Of Sardaar 2 – 7.25 crore Runway 34 – 3.5 crore

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 1 Summary

India net: 15.50 crore

India gross: 18.29 crore

Check out the day-wise box office collection of Dhamaal 4 in India and worldwide here.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 15: Despite 38% Reduction In Show Count, Beats Airlift & Stree!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News