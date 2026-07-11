Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 15 Update! (Photo Credit: Instagram/Facebook)

Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle has entered its third week at the Indian box office. The arrival of Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4 has led to a reduction in show count. Despite that, the adventure comedy has continued its record-breaking streak, surpassing Stree and Airlift. Scroll below for the day 15 report!

Suffers 38% reduction in show count

Dhamaal 4 witnessed an impressively wide release, with a show count of 11,279. It visibly impacted the other ongoing releases in the Hindi belt. Even Ahmed Khan’s directorial witnessed a reduction in screens from 6K+ on Thursday to 3.7K+ on Friday, which is about 38%. Despite the obstacles, it added 1 crore to the kitty on day 15, as per estimates.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office has surged to 129.90 crore net, which converts to 153.28 crore in gross collection. The action-adventure comedy is already a success, with profits of 3.92% in 15 days. But with the daily collection falling to one crore, it will conclude its theatrical journey within the 150 crore mark.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 95.21 crore

Week 2: 33.69 crore

Day 15: 1 crore

Total: 129.90 crore

Beats Stree & Airlift

Welcome To The Jungle is now competing against the top 100 Hindi grossers at the Indian box office. It has surpassed Akshay Kumar’s 2016 release Airlift and Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree (129.67 crore) to gain the 95th spot. Today, it will also cross Salman Khan’s Sikandar and then aim for Rowdy Rathore (131 crore).

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 15 Summary

Budget: 125 crore

India net: 129.90 crore

ROI: 3.92%

India gross: 153.28 crore

Verdict: Plus

Check out the day-wise box office collection in India and worldwide here.

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