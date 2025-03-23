The much-awaited moment is here! The official trailer of Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna led Sikandar is out now. AR Murugadoss’ directorial promises a full dose of masala entertainment. Scroll below for our detailed review.

Sikandar features Salman Khan in dual roles. The 3 minute 37 seconds long trailer begins with ‘wanted’ posters for Sanjay Rajkot, played by Salman Khan. He’s a vigilante, fearless of the police and even the powerful people. While he’s on his mission fighting the baddies with his gang, AR Murugadoss ensures there are other core factors – emotional, entertainment, high-octane action sequences as well as romance binding his world together.

We also got glimpses of the supporting cast. Rashmika Mandanna is a breath of fresh air, making us smile wide every moment she’s on the screen as Saisri. We’d be lying if he didn’t confess we have been waiting to witness Sathyaraj. Our Baahubali’s Katappa will now be seen as Minister Pradhan, and we expect nothing but a rip-roaring battle against ‘Sikandar’ Salman Khan.

The background music is worth praising, even the dialogues are impactful. All in all, the trailer is top-notch and we feel Salman Khan is all set to deliver a commercial potboiler. If the story clicks with the audience, another super-hit is on the way for Bollywood after Chhaava’s huge success at the box office.

Check out the Sikandar trailer below:

More about Sikandar

Sikandar marks the return of Salman Khan on the big screens after Tiger 3 (2023). Although he was seen in cameo roles in Pathaan, Baby John, and Singham Again, fans were waiting to see him in the lead. He will release his action thriller on Eid, which is a cherry on top.

Sikandar fetaures an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar. It is slated for a Sunday release on March 30, 2025. The film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala.

