Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Day 10 BMS Sales: Almost 150% Jump

Sitaare Zameen Par has surprised everyone with its growth at the box office with every passing day! The film opened on a roaring note on the second Sunday as well, surprising everyone since it is now sharing screens with Kajol’s Maa and Brad Pitt’s F1, apart from Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5!

Aamir Khan Might Outperform His Opening Day!

Aamir Khan might outperform his opening day collection on the 10th day, the second Sunday. By 3 PM, the film has already earned in the range of 6 – 7 crore at the box office, and this figure is surely jumping in the evening and the night shows! The film earned 10.7 crore on its opening day!

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Day 10 Occupancy!

Sitaare Zameen Par has registered better occupancy on the second Sunday than he started on the second weekend. On the second Friday, the film registered an occupancy of 7.07% for the morning shows; this was followed by a jump on the second Saturday, which registered 15.5% occupancy. Now, on the second Sunday, the film has registered an occupancy of 22.8%.

SZP Ticket Sales On The 2nd Sunday!

The ticket sales of Aamir Khan‘s sports dramedy helmed by RS Prasanna have also witnessed a jump of almost 150% when compared to the second Friday. On the second Friday, the 8th day, the film registered ticket sales of 35.3K from 8 AM to 2 PM. Now, on the second Sunday, the ticket sales jumped by almost 150% as the film sold 87.9K tickets from 8 AM to 2 PM.

Aamir Khan To Enter Top 5 Second Weekends?

It would be interesting to see if Aamir Khan enters the top 5 second weekends of Bollywood in 2025. It has already surpassed Sikandar‘s 15.82 crore as it stands at 19.22 crore with only the second Friday and second Saturday’s numbers. Waiting to see where it finishes the second weekend!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

