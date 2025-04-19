Salman Khan’s Sikandar is nearly at its end at the box office, and it stands at a total of 129.47 crore. Mounted on a budget of 200 crore, the film is heading towards a loss of 68 – 71 crore, depending on how much it might earn in the upcoming days! Currently, the film stands at a loss of 71 crore!

Salman Khan’s Current Loss!

Salman Khan has incurred a loss of almost 35.5% at the box office with the action biggie helmed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala! However, this loss from a single film is much higher than the cumulative loss incurred by Salman Khan’s last five losing films at the box office!

Salman Khan’s Last 5 Debacles

Post-COVID, Salman Khan has delivered three losing affairs, excluding his recent film Sikandar. Tiger 3, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and Antim were all losing films at the box office and could not recover their budgets. Sikandar, meanwhile, has a budget of 200 crore and has recovered only 64% of its budget.

Check out the last five unsuccessful films of Salman Khan at the box office along with their budget and lifetime collection!

Antim: 40 crore | 37.55 crore

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: 125 crore | 110 crore

Tiger 3: 300 crore | 286 crore

Veer: 60 crore | 46.10 crore

London Dreams: 63 crore | 25.6 crore

Total Budget: 588 crore | Total Collection: 505.2 crore

Sikandar VS Salman Khan’s Last 5 Losing Films!

In total, Salman Khan‘s last five films have cumulatively incurred a loss of 14% at the box office. Except for London Dreams, all of these films were losing affairs. In fact, London Dreams was Salman Khan’s last box office flop! Sikandar’s loss is almost 153% higher than the cumulative loss of Salman Khan’s last five films!

