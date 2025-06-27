Last week, Ayan Mukerji’s big-budget action film War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and RRR star Jr. NTR in the lead roles, made a stylish debut on IMDb’s top 10 most anticipated Indian titles list. And now, Son of Sardaar 2, the upcoming action-comedy film headlined by Ajay Devgn, is giving it some serious competition. While both films boast massive fan bases and bankable stars, surprisingly, neither has claimed the top spot. So, where do these two films stand? And which film has actually bagged the number one spot on IMDb’s Top 10? Read on to find out.

Son of Sardaar 2 Outranks War 2 On IMDb’s Top 10 By A Slim Margin

As of now, War 2 holds the 5th position on IMDb’s top 10 anticipated list, while Son of Sardaar 2 is just ahead of it and is currently placed in the 4th spot. With both films generating strong pre-release buzz, they’re expected to climb even higher on the chart as their release dates approach. War 2 is scheduled to hit theatres on August 14, 2025. Meanwhile, Son of Sardaar 2 will arrive a few weeks earlier on July 25, 2025.

Who Holds The Top Spot On IMDb’s Most Anticipated List?

Surprisingly, neither Son of Sardaar nor War 2 has managed to secure the top spot on IMDb’s list of most anticipated Indian titles. In fact, leading the list is Mohit Suri’s romantic drama Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in the lead roles. This film is set to be released in cinemas on July 18, 2025.

IMDb’s Top 10 Most Anticipated Indian Movies & Shows

Here are the top ten most anticipated new Indian movies and shows as per IMDb (at the time of writing), along with their release dates and respective platforms. The list is based on real-time popularity, which is calculated by the number of pageviews these titles generate on IMDb.

10. Dhumketu

Release Date : August 14, 2025

: August 14, 2025 Platform : Theatres

: Theatres Director: Kaushik Ganguly

Plot: Set against the scenic backdrop of North Sikkim, the film follows a tea estate manager who, after losing his job, struggles to support his family amid a lack of opportunities. It features Dev and Subhashree Ganguly in the lead roles.

9. Kingdom

Release Date : July 4, 2025

: July 4, 2025 Platform : Theatres

: Theatres Director: Gowtam Tinnanuri

Plot: The Telugu spy action thriller movie features Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. Although the precise plot details are being kept under wraps, the basic story purportedly revolves around a reincarnated warrior and is set against the backdrop of a war.

8. Thammudu

Release Date : July 4, 2025

: July 4, 2025 Platform : Theatres

: Theatres Director: Venu Sriram

Plot: The action drama revolves around the relationship between a brother and a sister, navigating various challenges and misunderstandings that arise along the way. It features Nithiin, Sapthami Gowda, Laya, and Varsha Bollamma, among other cast members.

7. Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Release Date : July 11, 2025

: July 11, 2025 Platform : Theatres

: Theatres Director: Santosh Singh

Plot: Based on Ruskin Bond’s short story The Eyes Have It, the romantic drama features 12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey in the role of a visually challenged musician and his relationship with a theatre artist (played by Shanaya Kapoor).

6. United Kingdom of Kerala (UKOK)

Release Date : 4 July, 2025

: 4 July, 2025 Platform : Theatres

: Theatres Director: Arun Vaiga

Plot: The Malayalam drama revolves around Tony, a young student living in Kerala, whose father dreams of sending him abroad in the hope of a better life. But Tony opposes the idea as he wants to stay close to his home and his people. This strains the father-son relationship and ultimately sparks a movement among the youth of the state. It features Ranjith Sajeev, Sarangi Shyam, Johny Antony, and Indrans, among other cast members.

5. War 2

Release Date : August 14, 2025

: August 14, 2025 Platform : Theatres

: Theatres Director: Ayan Mukerji

Plot: In the globe-trotting explosive actioner, Hrithik Roshan reprises his role as the fearless agent Major Kabir. While precise plot details are being kept under wraps, the movie is ostensibly about Kabir’s new mission, which brings him face-to-face with a formidable adversary (played by Jr. NTR). The film’s teaser suggests the visually stunning sequel will feature grand action sequences and breathtaking locales. It also features Kiara Advani in an interesting role.

4. Son of Sardaar 2

Release Date : July 25, 2025

: July 25, 2025 Platform : Theatres

: Theatres Director: Vijay Kumar Arora

Plot: Being described as a spiritual sequel to the 2012 film Son of Sardaar, this action-comedy ostensibly follows Jassi (Ajay Devgn) as he travels to Scotland in an attempt to reconcile with his estranged wife. However, things do not go as planned, and the protagonist soon finds himself entangled in a series of unexpected troubles. The movie also features Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Deepak Dobriyal, Mukul Dev, and Chunky Panday in interesting roles.

3. Coolie

Release Date : August 14, 2025

: August 14, 2025 Platform : Theatres

: Theatres Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj

Plot: The action thriller features veteran actor Rajinikanth as a tough man with a mysterious past driven by a quest for revenge to correct some old mistakes. The film also features Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and Shruti Haasan in key roles, with a cameo appearance by Bollywood actor Aamir Khan.

2. Metro… In Dino

Release Date : July 4, 2025

: July 4, 2025 Platform : Theatres

: Theatres Director: Anurag Basu

Plot: It’s being described as a spiritual sequel to Basu’s 2007 film Life In a… Metro. The anthology features four bittersweet love stories and revolves around four Indian couples and their lives in four metro cities – Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bangalore.

1. Saiyaara

Release Date : July 18, 2025

: July 18, 2025 Platform : Theatres

: Theatres Director: Mohit Suri

Plot: Although the precise plot details are being kept under wraps, the romantic drama is being described as an intense love story that will break your heart and heal it too. It features Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in the lead roles and is directed by Mohit Suri (Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain).

