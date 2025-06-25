Aamir Khan is currently basking in the praise for his latest film, Sitaare Zameen Par, which has been winning over both critics and cinema lovers. As a producer, the perfectionist actor’s next project is the period action-drama Lahore 1947, featuring Sunny Deol in the lead role. Diehard movie buffs are especially excited about it because the film marks another collaboration between Sunny Deol and filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, who previously directed him in Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak.

The Aamir Khan-Sunny Deol Collaboration You Might Not Know About

Long before their upcoming collaboration in Lahore, 1947, did you know that Aamir Khan was involved in a film starring Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia? But not as an actor or producer. That film was the 1984 romantic drama Manzil Manzil. According to a report by The Times of India, Aamir Khan worked as an assistant in the film, which was directed by his uncle Nasir Hussain.

Aamir Khan Almost Starred In Yash Chopra’s Darr Alongside Sunny Deol

In a recent interview on Zoom Fan Club (via Times Now), Aamir Khan revealed that he never declined Yash Chopra’s 1993 romantic thriller Darr. But since it was a two-hero movie, he wanted a joint narration with Sunny Deol, which he didn’t get. Eventually, he was removed from the film, and Shah Rukh Khan was cast for the iconic role instead. And the rest is history.

Throwback #1993 #26yearsofDarr Juhi Chawla,Sunny Deol,Shah Rukh Khan in Yash Chopra's psychological thriller Darr: A Violent Love Story @iam_juhi @iamsunnydeol @iamsrk Written by Honey Irani, Music given by Shiv-Hari & lyrics written by the Great Anand Bakshi SB pic.twitter.com/YJD68upQkM — Qas (@QasimIftik) May 5, 2019

What’s Lahore 1947 All About?

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the period action film is based on Asghar Wajahat’s play Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya, O Jamyai Ni. Set during the Partition in 1947, the basic plot revolves around how a Muslim family migrates from Lucknow to Lahore, and discovers that a Hindu family is already living in the house that they were supposed to vacate. In addition to Sunny Deol, the film also features Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol, among other cast members. The movie’s theatrical release date is yet to be officially announced.

