In an unfortunate turn of events, a massive fire engulfed the sets of one of the biggest Hindi serials, Anupamaa, very early in the morning at Film City in Mumbai. The fire erupted around 5:00 AM, barely under an hour’s time before the shoot was supposed to take place. The set went up in flames completely, but luckily, no injuries or fatalities were observed.

The fire was happening when some of the crew were already on site and gearing up to shoot for the day. If the fire had occurred a bit later, things would have been much worse.

How the Fire Started & What Went Wrong

The cause of the blaze remains unknown, although reports show that flames rapidly swept through the whole set. This follows yet another shocking instance of lax safety measures on TV and film sets. Although the surrounding sets escaped by the skin of their teeth, the incident emphasized an urgent need for better safety.

This isn’t the first time such a fire has broken out in Mumbai’s Film City. Over the years, repeated warnings about unsafe set environments and skipped fire audits have gone unheeded. With hundreds of daily wage workers and technicians on site every day, the risks involved are far too high to ignore.

AICWA Calls For Strict Action & Investigation

After the blaze, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) issued a stern statement calling for accountability. The association called for Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to order a top-level investigation and act strongly against those responsible.

AICWA has demanded the suspension of the Film City Managing Director and Mumbai Labour Commissioner for alleged failure to implement mandatory fire safety measures. They’ve also demanded a criminal FIR against the TV channel, production house, and the responsible officials.

The association didn’t rule out foul play either, raising concerns that the fire might have been started deliberately to claim insurance. AICWA wants the authorities to investigate whether any lives were lost and possibly hidden to avoid public backlash.

Alongside that, they’ve demanded a full-scale fire safety audit of all sets across Maharashtra. Any channel or producer found violating safety norms should be blacklisted, they said.

This fire might not have taken lives, but it has once again brought to light the need for immediate reforms in safety practices within the entertainment industry.

