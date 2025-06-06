The buzz around Panchayat Season 4 just got louder. Amazon Prime Video recently shared a fun post on Instagram that has left fans wondering if the new season is arriving earlier than expected. The post went on to ask everyone to fill in the blank, stating, “Agar Panchayat jaldi aa gaya toh main _________.”

Of course, fans flooded the comments section with their hilarious and creative answers. One wrote, “Uss din ki saari meetings cancel kar dunga,” and some other user stated, “Agar Panchayat jaldi aa gaya toh main jaldi dekh lunga.” A few even joked about making life changes, like “Class mein first aaunga” and “Us din khatam kar dunga dekh kar.” Clearly, excitement is running high.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

This playful post has led to a lot of talk on social media. Fans now believe that the makers might release Season 4 earlier than expected. While there is no official confirmation, the sudden buzz from Amazon Prime has definitely caught everyone’s attention.

What We Know About Season 4 & Its Release Date

Panchayat Season 4 goes on-set for release on July 2, 2025, through Amazon Prime Video, to the best of current knowledge. But after this surprise post, fans are hopeful that it may come earlier than planned. The platform has not confirmed a change in schedule yet, but fans are keeping their eyes open for any updates.

Season 4 is expected to pick up right where the last one left off. There are many big questions still unanswered. Will Abhishek Tripathi finally leave Phulera or decide to stay back? What will happen in the upcoming village elections? The growing tension between Pradhan Ji and Bhushan Ji is also something fans are eager to see.

Fan favourites Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa will be back with the show. More village dramas, heartwarming scenes, and the yin and yang of so much laughter await the viewers. Even though the date is still officially set for July, Amazon Prime’s cheeky post has sparked fresh excitement. Until then, fans are keeping a close watch on every update.

One thing is clear. Whether it comes early or on schedule, Panchayat Season 4 will definitely be worth the wait.

Panchayat Season 4 Teaser

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Stolen: Is Abhishek Banerjee’s Thriller Based On A True Story? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News