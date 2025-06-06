Abhishek Banerjee’s film Stolen garnered widespread attention after its debut on Amazon Prime Video. The film also sparked discussion over its powerful narrative, skilled cast, and meaningful social commentary. People who have seen the film or its preview are searching for confirmation about its connection to actual events. The movie Stolen accurately portrays an actual horrific event that took place in Assam in 2018.

The 2018 Karbi Anglong Lynching Case

The film Stolen draws its inspiration from the actual Karbi Anglong lynching event, which occurred in 2018. Nilotpal Das and Abhijit Nath were moving through the Karbi Anglong district in Assam. A false message spread through WhatsApp, which claimed that child abductors were operating in the region. This created ultimate panic and fear in the villagers.

Believing the false information, the villagers attacked Neelotpal and Abhijit. Although both pleaded for their lives and explained their innocence, the villagers dragged them out of their car and mercilessly beat them to death with sticks and stones. What was even more disturbing was that the assailants even recorded the act on their mobile phones and gave the clip to go viral over the internet, which unfortunately led to national clogging.

2 innocent youths Neelotpal Das & Abhijit Nath were lynched to death by a mob in the autonomous tribal district of Karbi Anglong, mistaking them for “child lifters”. 5 culprits have been arrested. Need speedy action & stringent punishment for this barbaric killing @CMOfficeAssam pic.twitter.com/A5WiNFt5w1 — Kaushik Baruah (KB) (@iKaushikBaruah) June 9, 2018

How Does Stolen Bring The Real Story To Life?

Karan Tejpal, debuting as a director with Stolen, has revealed in interviews (via News9 Live) that the events of the real case deeply affected him. He stated that the incident haunted him for a long time and pushed him to research the case further. That was when the film’s idea came into being.

In the film, Mia Maelzer plays the character of Jhumpa, who loses her baby at a railway station. Shubham Vardhan and Abhishek Banerjee portray two brothers, Raman and Gautam, who set out to join her in the search. Once they enter the countryside, the journey becomes dangerous and emotional as the group gets falsely accused of child kidnapping.

Produced by Gaurav Dhingra, the film has strong support from the likes of Anurag Kashyap, Kiran Rao, Nikkhil Advani, and Vikramaditya Motwane. The cast includes Harish Khanna and Sahidur Rahaman.

Stolen is now streaming on Prime Video. Check out the trailer of Stolen below:

