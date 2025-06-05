In June 2025, Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal tied the knot! After dating for 13 long years, the lovebirds finally married in a private affair. They looked gorgeous dressed in pastel shades. Their pictures went viral instantly, and fans cannot stop admiring their bond.

How Did Hina Khan & Rocky Jaiswal’s Love Story Begin?

It all began in 2009 in one of the most popular TV show sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Hina had the lead role of Akshara, while Rocky was handling production. The pair developed a bond while working together, and their friendship turned into love. After many years of secretly dating, they went public about their relationship in 2017.

Since then, Rocky has been seen as Hina’s pillar of support. From surprising her on reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11 to cheering for her on every career milestone, Rocky is forever there for Hina.

When Hina was diagnosed with breast cancer stage 3 in 2024, Rocky stood by her like a rock. He took care of her during hospital visits and became her emotional support.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗥𝗼𝗰𝗸𝘆 𝗝𝗮𝗶𝘀𝘄𝗮𝗹 (@rockyj1)

All We Know About Hina Khan’s Longtime Partner-Turned-Husband Rocky Jaiswal

Jayant “Rocky” Jaiswal is a far cry from just being a mere actor-husband! He is creative and has the chops to work on big shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Mitwa, and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya as an assistant director and producer. He also founded a production company called Faar Better Films with Hina. The company’s earlier name, Hiro’s Faar Better Films, was a sweet combination of their names—Hina and Rocky.

They’ve worked together on many creative projects, including films like Country of Blind and Wishlist, as well as music videos and web shows. Rocky also launched Rockabyte, an app to help fresh talent get noticed in the entertainment world. He and Hina also co-own a clothing brand named Katch Klothing, which offers trendy printed T-shirts and casual wear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hiro’s Faar Better Films (@hirosfbf)

Hina Khan & Rocky Jaiswal’s Simple Yet Beautiful Wedding

Hina and Rocky’s wedding was not a huge Bollywood-style affair but a sweet, intimate ceremony attended by a few close friends and close family. Hina wore a light green saree with golden work by Manish Malhotra. She kept her look simple but stunning. Rocky matched her vibe with a white chikankari kurta from the same designer.

Their wedding announcement on Instagram was poetic and emotional: “From two different worlds, we built a universe of love…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑯𝒊𝒏𝒂 𝑲𝒉𝒂𝒏 (@realhinakhan)

From meeting on a TV set to creating life and business together, the journey of love for Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal is one of its kind. It only goes to show that true love only grows stronger over time, with a bit of patience and support.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Latest OTT Releases This Week (June 2 to June 8): Jaat, The Accountant 2, Lal Salaam & More To Stream Online

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News