Actress Hina Khan’s stint on Bigg Boss 11 was indeed a controversial one. Not only were her co-contestants and some section of the netizens unhappy with her performance on the show, but many members of the TV industry were left unimpressed. Amongst them was actor Karan Patel, who had time and again taken to his social media handle to express his dislike for Hina.

After getting into some debates and war of words with Hina Khan’s fans, including her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, Karan Patel had addressed his issues with the actress on Bigg Boss 11. According to India.com, in a throwback interview with Pinkvilla, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor called the actress the most insecure and manipulative contestant of the season. He said, “The problem is that unlike the viewers, the contestants don’t get to see Hina’s two-faced personality. She says something to one contestant and something totally opposite to another. She is the most insecure and manipulative contestant on the show. In a bid to make her presence felt, she becomes loud.”

Apart from this, Karan Patel also took an unmissable dig at the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress’ fans. For the unversed, Hina Khan’s fans lashed out at Karan countless times during the course of Bigg Boss 11 due to the latter’s harsh opinion on her. On this, he said, “Yes, I have been bashed by Hina’s fans, but I posted another tweet saying that the more angry they get, the more funny I’ll find it. That’s no way to defend your favourite actor. Also, she has been proved wrong time and again and has even been pulled up by the host.”

Well, not only Karan Patel but also TV celebrities like Aly Goni, Kishwer Merchant, and Vindu Dara Singh had called out Hina Khan’s stint on Bigg Boss 11. She emerged as the first runner-up while Shilpa Shinde took home the winning trophy. However, in the current times, the actress has come a long way and is presently a huge role model for all the cancer survivors.

