The verdict is out for Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day, which opened with strong box-office numbers this weekend. The Emily Blunt starrer movie almost hit a major global milestone in its opening weekend. Overall, it is a strong debut for the movie, and from here on, it will depend on word of mouth. With Toy Story 5 arriving next week, it will face solid competition as well, but for now, let’s focus on its opening-weekend performance domestically and worldwide.

Disclosure Day at the North American box office

According to the latest numbers, the sci-fi movie has collected a solid $44 million on its three-day weekend at the North American box office. It has crushed the industry’s $30 million to $35 million opening-weekend projections with solid numbers. It is, however, below Interstellar’s $47.5 million opening weekend at the North American box office.

Three-day domestic opening weekend breakdown

Friday – $19.2 million

Saturday – $13.9 million

Sunday – $10.9 million

Total – $44.0 million

Steven Spielberg’s 2nd biggest debut in North America outside the Jurassic Park & Indiana Jones franchises

According to reports, the Emily Blunt starrer has recorded the 2nd-largest opening weekend of Steven Spielberg’s career, behind only the Jurassic Park and Indiana Jones franchises. It is only during the debut weekend of War of the Worlds, which grossed $64.9 million back in 2005. It has achieved this feat by beating Ready Player One’s $41.8 million opening weekend gross.

Disclosure Day missed the $100 million milestone worldwide in its opening weekend

The Steven Spielberg movie has missed the $100 million mark worldwide in its opening weekend by a small margin, and it shall be achieved today or at most tomorrow. The movie grossed $48.9 million internationally on its opening weekend, well above the industry’s $30 million prediction. It has collected this sum in over 82 international markets. Allied to the domestic cume of $44 million, the worldwide collection is $92.9 million [via Box Office Mojo]. It is less than $10 million away from hitting the $100 million milestone worldwide.

Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day was released on June 12.

Box office summary

Domestic – $44.0 million

International – $48.9 million

Worldwide – $92.9 million

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