The Jurassic Park movies or the Jurassic World films are among the popular franchises in Hollywood. Six films have been released, and a seventh one is gearing up to hit the screens this Friday. It is expected to have a benchmark opening at the domestic and global box office, but before that, we will be ranking the worldwide collections of the six films in the Jurassic Park franchise. Keep scrolling for more.

Steven Spielberg directed the first film in the franchise, released in 1993. He also directed The Lost World, released in 1997. Sam Neill and Laura Dern were part of two movies from the OG trilogy, and they returned in 2022’s Jurassic World Dominion, led by Chris Pratt. Also, Jeff Goldblum’s Dr Ian Malcolm is a recurring character in the franchise.

However, Jurassic World Rebirth is a reboot, and there are no rumors that characters from previous films will appear in it. The new Starcast is also very interesting, and it comprises Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Ed Skrein. The films collected an estimated $2.27 billion across six films at the box office in North America. Globally, the cumulative total of the Jurassic Park movies is approximately $6.02 billion.

As per Box Office Mojo, all the Jurassic Park movies have performed exceedingly at the worldwide box office. Can Scarlett Johansson‘s film cross the $1 billion milestone during its run? It is all too early to predict, and it can be expected a few days after it hits the screens.

Take a look at the Jurassic Park movies at the worldwide box office [from highest to lowest]

Jurassic World (2015) – $1.7 billion Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) – $1.3 billion Jurassic Park (1993) – $1.1 billion Jurassic World: Dominion (2022) – $1.0 billion The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) – $618.6 million Jurassic Park III (2001) – $368.8 million

Therefore, Jurassic World, the reboot film of the Jurassic Park franchise, is the highest-grossing film in the series. Scarlett Johansson’s film would have to surpass Jurassic World’s $1.7 billion worldwide gross to be at the #1 rank.

About Jurassic World Rebirth

The upcoming movie takes place five years after Jurassic World: Dominion. An expedition braves isolated equatorial regions to extract DNA from three massive prehistoric creatures for a groundbreaking medical breakthrough. Jurassic World Rebirth is expected to earn around $100 million to $120 million on its three-day opening weekend. Johansson’s film might earn an estimated $150 million over the five-day debut. Jurassic World Rebirth will be released on July 2.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning China Box Office: Soon To Beat Oppenheimer As 16th Highest-Grossing Hollywood Film Post-COVID

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News