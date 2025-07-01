Brad Pitt’s F1 has arrived at the cinemas and opened with strong numbers worldwide, including in China. The film opened at one of the top spots at the Chinese box office and a large amount has been contributed from the IMAX screens. It is far behind Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible 8, but it is a franchise movie, while Pitt’s film is an original screenplay. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Brad Pitt’s film has received mixed reviews. Some people praised it for its thrilling race scenes accompanied by Hans Zimmer‘s music. On Metacritic, the film received 68 out of 100. Its opening weekend performance assures that the sports drama is tracking to be a box office success in its theatrical run.

How much has the film earned on its opening weekend at the box office in China?

According to Variety‘s report, Joseph Kosinski-helmed F1 had a strong opening in China. The sports drama collected a strong $7.9 million at the Chinese box office on its opening weekend. The film received 9.5 stars on Maoyan, equivalent to an A+ on CinemaScore. It debuted at #2 in the box office chart in China. The film has reportedly scored one of the biggest three-day opening weekends for Hollywood originals in the post-pandemic era in China.

IMAX contributed nearly half of the film’s opening weekend gross

IMAX is the most premium theater format. It is a great experience to watch films on the most premium format screens. Hence, the people in China watched Brad Pitt‘s magnum opus on the biggest screens, which led to IMAX contributing 43% of the nationwide debut. Therefore, the film collected an estimated $3.8 million from the IMAX screens on its opening weekend in China.

Worldwide collection update

F1, featuring Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Javier Bardem, debuted at #1 in the domestic box office chart with a $57.0 million collection. The overseas opening gross of the movie is $89.3 million. Therefore, it opened with $146.3 million collection worldwide this weekend. F1, also marketed as F1: The Movie, was released in theaters on June 27. It is expected to rule at #1 in North America until Jurassic World Rebirth hits the screens this Friday.

Box Office Summary

North America – $57.00 million

International – $89.3 million

Worldwide – $146.3 million

