Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has finally lost its charm at the box office in China with new releases. It has left the top 5 in the country but still has the potential to beat the Oscar-winning Oppenheimer at the box office in China. Keep scrolling for more.

The movie has surpassed the $550 million mark at the worldwide box office. It maintains a stronghold at the box office in North America but has been outgrossed by How to Train Your Dragon this weekend. Cruise’s film was released a week later in China and has become among the top 20 highest-grossing Hollywood films post-COVID. It has achieved it all in 31 days.

Mission: Impossible 8 box office collection in China after 31 days

The film is still earning strong numbers in China despite losing screens. Tom Cruise-led Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning collected a decent $871K on its fifth three-day weekend at the box office in China. The film declined by -66.5% from last weekend after losing almost 80% of its remaining screenings. It is playing 6K screenings only. The exhibitors took away 21K screenings from last Sunday. It has hit a $63.4 million cume in 31 days.

On track to beat Oppenheimer’s collection in China

Christopher Nolan‘s movie Oppenheimer collected $63.4 million during its run at the box office in China. Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible 8 missed the Oscar-winning film by a hair at the Chinese box office this weekend. The Final Reckoning is less than $1 million away from beating Oppenheimer as the 16th highest-grossing Hollywood film post-COVID in China. MI 8 is currently ranked 17th.

Take a look at the top 20 Hollywood grossers at the Chinese box office post-COVID:

Avatar: The Way of Water – $246 million F9 – $215.3 million Godzilla vs Kong – $188.7 million Jurassic World Dominion – $157.9 million Fast X – $135.2 million Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – $134.3 million Meg 2: The Trench – $115.7 million Alien Romulus – $110.4 million Free Guy – $95 million Venom: The Last Dance – $94.6 million Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – $89.8 million Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 – $86.9 million Tenet – $66.6 million No Time To Die – $65.1 million Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom – $64.6 million Oppenheimer – $63.6 million Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $63.4 million Deadpool & Wolverine – $60.6 million Despicable Me 4 – $59.9 million Soul – $57.3 million

Worldwide collection update

Mission: Impossible 8 has collected $186.00 million at the domestic box office. The overseas gross of the movie has hit $376.00 million cume, and adding that to its domestic total, it has hit $562.00 million worldwide cume. Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning was released on May 23.

Box Office Summary

North America – $186.0 million

International – $376.0 million

Worldwide – $562.0 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

