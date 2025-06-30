How to Train Your Dragon crossed a major milestone at the worldwide box office on its third three-day weekend. The film has also crossed the $200 million milestone at the North American box office, surpassing the Marvel biggie Thunderbolts* and outgrossing Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The live-action remake dropped to the second rank in the domestic box office chart due to Brad Pitt’s F1, but it still maintains a stronghold. The movie will most probably hit the $500 million milestone next weekend, but it is not a contender to gross $1 billion in its lifetime run. It will potentially emerge as the highest-grossing film in the entire franchise, paving the way for its live-action sequel.

How to Train Your Dragon at the worldwide box office

The live-action remake collected a strong $19.4 million on its 3rd three-day weekend at the box office in North America. The movie lost 246 screens in North America and experienced a decline of -47% from its second weekend. The remake has hit the $200.05 million cume domestically, becoming the 5th highest-grossing film. To achieve this feat, it surpassed Thunderbolts‘ $189.7 million collection in North America. How to Train Your Dragon is less than $1 million away from beating Captain America 4’s $200.5 million domestic haul as the 4th highest-grossing film domestically.

Internationally, the remake earned $32.7 million on its third three-day weekend, a drop of only 39%. Therefore, it crossed the $250 million mark overseas and stands at $254.37 million international cume. Adding that to the domestic gross, the film’s worldwide total has hit the $454.43 million mark.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $200.0 million

International – $254.4 million

Worldwide – $454.4 million

Surpassed Danny Boyle’s Oscar-winning film, Slumdog Millionaire

Danny Boyle-helmed Slumdog Millionaire won eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. Now, How to Train Your Dragon has surpassed that on its third three-day weekend at the worldwide box office. According to Box Office Mojo, the Oscar-winning movie collected $141.3 million in North America and $378.4 million worldwide. The global haul of the 2008 film has been beaten by the live-action remake’s $454.4 million collection. Boyle’s movie was considered a sleeper hit and one of his biggest box-office successes.

How to Train Your Dragon, released on June 13, has beaten MCU biggie Captain America: Brave New World as the 4th highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year. It might outgross Mission: Impossible 8 next weekend.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office updates and stories!

Must Read: 28 Years Later Worldwide Box Office: Becomes Highest-Grossing Film In The Franchise & Surpasses This Major Milestone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News