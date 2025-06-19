Marvel’s star-studded superhero movie Thunderbolts* was released in theatres on May 2, 2025. Although the film garnered rave reviews from critics and terrific feedback from viewers, its box office performance surprisingly fell short of expectations. For those who couldn’t watch the film in cinemas, there is nothing to worry about, because Thunderbolts* is all set to arrive on digital platforms. And it’s sooner than you think. Read on to know about the film’s digital release date.

Thunderbolts* OTT Release Date

According to Rolling Stone, the movie will be available on video-on-demand from July 1, 2025, on digital platforms like Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home in the US region. The film will be available for rent or buy on OTT platforms, and there is no update on the Disney+ release date. Moreover, the film will also be released on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 29, 2025. As for its digital release in India, Thunderbolts* is expected to be available to rent or buy around the same time on streaming platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV. However, an official confirmation of the Indian release date is still awaited.

Thunderbolts* Plot & Cast

Directed by Jake Schreier, the film revolves around a group of misfit anti-heroes who find themselves in a death trap. Now, the ragtag team must set aside their differences to join forces to accomplish a dangerous mission while dealing with their past demons. The film features Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, and David Harbour in pivotal roles.

Thunderbolts* Critical Response & Audience Feedback

Thunderbolts* is Certified Fresh and has received an excellent critics’ score of 88% on the reviews aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes and an even better audience score of 93%. The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “Assembling a ragtag band of underdogs with Florence Pugh as their magnetic standout, Thunderbolts* refreshingly returns to the tried-and-true blueprint of the MCU’s best adventures.” Moreover, the movie has received an IMDb user rating of 7.5/10. For superhero fans and movie lovers alike, this one is a must-watch.

Thunderbolts* Digital Release Announcement

Thunderbolts* Trailer

You can watch the official trailer of Thunderbolts* here.

