English actress Florence Pugh is being praised for her heartfelt performance in Thunderbolts*. The film’s decent opening has helped the actress surpass a significant milestone at the worldwide box office. She has surpassed Ryan Gosling as one of the highest-grossing Hollywood stars, a remarkable feat indeed. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Florence made her acting debut in 2014’s The Falling and gradually gained recognition for her powerful and versatile performances. On the other hand, Gosling started his career as a child actor and got his breakthrough in 2001’s The Believer, over a decade before Pugh got into acting. She even clashed with Gosling in 2023 as Oppenheimer and Barbie clashed. Although Florence had limited screen time, it still stood out.

After Barbie, Ryan Gosling’s The Fall Guy failed to impress the audience and thus was not a box office success. It was released last year and collected $181.07 million worldwide in its theatrical run. Meanwhile, Florence Pugh’s Dune 2, also released in the previous year, collected $714.64 million, and her We Live in Time, which was a limited release, collected $57.46 million globally. With Thunderbolts* Florence’s career total box office crossed a significant mark, and it surpassed Gosling’s, as per The Numbers.

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* released this past week, opened as per the industry’s projections. It collected $74.3 million in the US on its opening weekend and $86.23 million overseas. The movie registered one of the lowest first Mondays in the history of the MCU, collecting just $5 million on its 1st Monday, taking the domestic cume to $79.3 million, and allied to the overseas gross, the worldwide total has reached the $165.54 million mark. This has pushed the actress’s career total box office collection of her movies above the $3.59 billion mark, which is higher than Ryan Gosling’s. The combined total of Ryan Gosling’s films is $3.58 billion.

Florence Pugh’s career total box office collection of her films might even cross the $4 billion milestone at the end of the theatrical run of Thunderbolts*, beating actors like Monica Bellucci, Val Kilmer, and Anna Faris. Florence’s Thunderbolts* was released in the theatres on May 2.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

