Dune 2, released in theatres last year, was the first blockbuster and remained at the top for a few months. The film, featuring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, brought the audience back to the theatres after a slow winter in 2023. It marked the major event movie that people had to watch on the big screens. The sequel is counting a huge profit, almost on par with its production cost. Keep scrolling for the deets.

This film, kicking off the spring on a high note, sparked hopes in the exhibitors about the favorable performances of the latter films. For the uninitiated, it is the sequel to Denis Villeneuve‘s 2021 blockbuster Dune, which won six Oscars. The movie won two Oscars at the 97th Academy Awards—Best Sound and Best Visual Effects.

According to Deadline, Dune: Part One’s $402 million earnings during its 2021 release were impressive, given the challenges of COVID-19 and a simultaneous HBO Max launch. Still, Legendary Pictures, covering 80% of the $190 million budget, needed to justify a sequel. They created a country-by-country formula to estimate potential earnings without pandemic and streaming impacts, helping secure investor support for Dune 2.

The report stated that Dune 2 was made on a budget of $190 million and collected $282.14 million in its domestic run. The movie opened with $82.50 million on its opening weekend. The sequel collected $432.5 million overseas, taking the global haul to $714.64 million. It has earned $315 million in revenues from its theatrical run, alongside $155 million from home entertainment and $220 million from television and streaming. Therefore, the total revenue was $690 million.

The expenses include $190 million of the production budget, followed by $155.3 million from print and ads, $46 million from residuals and other distribution expenses, $38 million from interest and overhead, and $76.5 million from participation. Thus, the total expenses amount to $505.8 million, and the net profit earned by it is $184.3 million.

Dune 2 is available on Max for streaming, and a third part is still in development.

