Once upon a streaming war, HBO Max flexed its financial muscles like never before. Back in 2019, WarnerMedia’s shiny new platform was all set to dish out $1.5B to secure The Big Bang Theory and Two and a Half Men.

Why so pricey, you ask? These CBS heavyweights had never graced any streaming platform in full before. This was brand-new territory unlike Friends and The Office, which had already made their rounds on Netflix. And brand-new meant big bucks. HBO Max aimed to make these two household favorites exclusive, drawing sitcom fans by the millions.

Deadline reported that The Big Bang Theory alone was expected to fetch $1 billion. Throw in Two and a Half Men, and the deal’s value boosted to $1.5B. For context, HBO Max had shelled out $425M for Friends, and NBCUniversal had snagged The Office for over $500M. But TBBT? It’s a whole different league.

The Big Bang Theory ended its 12-season run as the top half-hour show for the 18-49 demo, leaving a legacy of geeky humor. Two and a Half Men had long become a 2000s sitcom giant.

Both shows were sitcom royalty with their quirky characters, laugh-out-loud moments, and syndication success. It’s no wonder HBO Max was willing to cough up this fortune.

By the time HBO Max’s streaming spree began, Friends and The Office had already proven that nostalgia sells. Netflix’s streaming of these classics had driven insane viewership numbers, making them must-have properties. But here’s the kicker: while Friends and The Office had been streaming for years, The Big Bang Theory and Two and a Half Men were fresh faces in the online world. That exclusivity added a premium tag.

As HBO Max bagged these shows, Sony Pictures Television was busy shopping Seinfeld around. Hulu’s deal was set to expire, and Netflix stepped in, snagging Jerry and the gang for over $500 million. It was a sitcom arms race, with legacy shows becoming billion-dollar chess pieces in the streaming game.

When The Big Bang Theory joined HBO Max, it marked a milestone for WarnerMedia. Chairman Robert Greenblatt called it “a comedy juggernaut,” a show that captured the “mainstream zeitgeist” like few others. Its addition, alongside Friends and Two and a Half Men, created a sitcom trifecta that solidified HBO Max’s launch strategy in spring of 2020.

While these deals made headlines for their absurd price tags, they also served as a reminder that sometimes, owning a box set isn’t such a bad idea.

For more such stories, stay tuned to TV updates!

Must Read: Jeopardy: Who Won Game 79 Of Season 41 On December 26, 2024 Episode?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News