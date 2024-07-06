When Furious Christopher Nolan Ripped HBO Max As the "Worst Streaming Service" & Trashed Warner Bros Streaming Plan

Christopher Nolan’s disdain for streaming platforms has been well-documented in the media. Last year, the “Oppenheimer” filmmaker made headlines when he took a jab at streaming platforms while discussing the upcoming home release of The Atomic Bomb Drama. Christopher Nolan urged his fans to buy the Universal Studio film on Blu-ray so that “no evil streaming service can steal it from you.”

This was not the first time Nolan expressed his disdain for streaming services. In 2020, Christopher Nolan, who has a long relationship with Warner Bros, harshly criticized the studio after it unleashed a plan to release all its movies on the HBO Max streaming service.

At the time, WarnerMedia, AT&T Inc.’s media arm, put its entire 2021 movie slate on HBO Max at the same time the movies hit theaters. Shortly after, in an interview with Hollywood reporter Christopher Nolan slammed the studio, saying their plan made “no economic sense”, noting “even the most casual Wall Street investor can see the difference between disruption and dysfunction.”

Nolan, who felt blindsided by the studio’s move, then ripped into HBO Max, saying, “Some of our industry’s biggest filmmakers and most important movie stars went to bed the night before thinking they were working for the greatest movie studio and woke up to find out they were working for the worst streaming service.”

For most of his career, Christopher Nolan made movies for Warner Bros., including the massive hit “Dark Knight” trilogy, “Dunkirk,” and “Inception.” But after the studio announced its plan to release all movies on streamers, it wasn’t surprising that when it came time to make “Oppenheimer,” Nolan went to Universal. The film grossed over a billion dollars worldwide.

In November 2023, Christopher Nolan said he was open to working with Warner Bros. again, noting that their feud was “water under the bridge.”

