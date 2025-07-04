Sreeleela won over the hearts of the Indian audience after appearing in the viral Kissik song in Pushpa 2 and continues to captivate fans with her performances. She has successfully transitioned into being one of the most-talked about names in the entertainment industry with a major line-up on the cards.

If Pushpa 2 highlighted her dancing skills, her upcoming projects would further highlight her acting prowess. Amid the buzz surrounding her growing rise, a glimpse of the actress at Mehboob Studio recently surfaced online, leaving everyone wondering, is she filming for something big?

Sreeleela’s Video At Mehboob Studio Sparks Speculation About Her Next Project

A recent video of Sreeleela at Mumbai’s Mehboob Studio generated buzz about her potential next project. The actress is already making headlines for her big Bollywood debut alongside Kartik Aaryan, in Aashiqui 3, and her latest sighting is further adding fuel to the excitement.

Word is the actress is seemingly shooting for something major. It is being said that no other actress in recent times has bagged something this massive, that too so early in her career. You can check out glimpses of the actress at the studio below:

What Are Sreeleela’s Upcoming Projects?

After appearing in the Telugu movie Robinhood earlier this year, Sreeleela is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Aashiqui 3. She is all set to appear in Parasakthi alongside Sivakarthikeyan. Additionally, she is reported to be part of several other upcoming movies, including Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Mass Jathara, Junior and Lenin.

With the latest buzz surrounding her Mehboob Studio appearance, all eyes are on Sreeleela. Having already become a sensation, she is undoubtedly the next big thing to watch out for, and everyone is eagerly waiting!

