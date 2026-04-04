Hoppers Worldwide Box Office: Needs A 24% Jump to Hit Break-Even

The Pixar original, Hoppers, had been performing well at the box office since its release. The movie saw a significant drop a few days ago, but it has stabilized at the box office in North America. Its steady run is pushing it towards the break-even point, and the movie needs a significant box-office surge to reach it. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Hoppers at the worldwide box office

The Pixar original still has a stronghold at the domestic box office, collecting $1.1 million on its 4th Thursday. It registered the 3rd-largest 4th Thursday in North America, only behind Coco’s $1.3 million and Elemental’s $1.7 million. The film’s domestic total has hit $143.8 million in North America and is surpassing The Wild Robot’s domestic haul.

According to reports, Hoppers is expected to earn between $180 million and $220 million at the box office in North America in its original run. Meanwhile, at the overseas box office, the Pixar original has reached a cume of $159.0 million. Adding the domestic and the overseas totals, the worldwide collection now stands at $302.8 million [via Box Office Mojo]. It is expected to cross $320 million during this weekend.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Hoppers

Domestic – $143.8 million

International – $159.0 million

Worldwide – $302.8 million

Needs a 24% jump more to hit break-even at the box office

According to reports, Pixar’s original film Hoppers was made on a hefty $150 million budget. For an original animation, that’s a risky investment, as such films don’t always guarantee strong box office returns and can struggle to break even.

However, Hoppers has performed well commercially, recently crossing the $300 million mark worldwide—a significant milestone that strengthens its chances of avoiding a box office setback. It needs around $375 million worldwide to break even. The film is now less than $75 million away from breaking even and needs 24% jump to achieve its goal.

Since it is tracking to earn between $400 million and $460 million worldwide, it will undoubtedly hit the break-even target. But with The Super Mario Galaxy Movie in the theaters, the Pixar original might suffer at the box office. It was released on March 6.

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