Hoppers is marching towards yet another major milestone as it steadily climbs the worldwide box office charts. It now has its eyes set on overtaking Wish, another original animation. With less than $10 million separating the two films worldwide, the race is tighter than ever, raising the question: can this Pixar original pull off another win and surpass the Chris Pine-starrer animated feature? Keep scrolling for the deets.

The 2026 top-grossing animated film received strong ratings from critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. The critics gave it 94% on Rotten Tomatoes, and their collective consensus stated, “An eager beaver for endearment that has the charm to back it up, Hoppers is a sprightly riot that might just be the funniest entry in the Pixar canon yet.” The audience said, “Hop, hop, hop to Hoppers, a peak return for Pixar that delivers an absurdly cute and jubilant story for kids, adults, and animal lovers alike.”

Hoppers at the worldwide box office

According to Box Office Mojo’s latest report, Hoppers has collected $123.7 million at the domestic box office so far, and the total is still counting. It is tracking to earn $200 million at the North American box office in its theatrical run. Internationally, the film’s collection stands at $122.2 million, bringing its worldwide total to $245.9 million. By the next weekend, it is expected to cross $250 million worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Hoppers

Domestic – $123.7 million

International – $122.2 million

Worldwide – $245.9 million

Set to surpass the worldwide haul of Wish

Wish by Disney was directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn. It draws inspiration from Disney’s 100th anniversary, weaving together a central theme seen across many of its films—dreams and wishes coming true. It also serves as an origin story for the iconic “wishing star.” However, despite how different the concept seemed, the film turned out to be a box-office failure worldwide.

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Wish collected $254.9 million worldwide at the box office during its theatrical run. Hoppers is now less than $10 million away from surpassing Wish’s worldwide haul. It will be another major milestone for Hoppers among original animations. draws inspiration from Disney’s 100th anniversary, weaving together a central theme seen across many of its films—dreams and wishes coming true. It also serves as an origin story for the iconic wishing star. Hoppers was released in the theaters on March 6.

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