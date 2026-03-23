There’s good news for admirers of The Mummy franchise. Fans are set to get not one, but two new entries. Oscar winners Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are reportedly reuniting for a fourth installment, a follow-up to the beloved 1999 original, which is scheduled to hit theaters on May 19, 2028.

But before that, Lee Cronin’s The Mummy, a fresh reimagining of the franchise, will arrive in theaters on April 17, 2026. For those unaware, Lee Cronin is the director of the critically and commercially successful 2023 film Evil Dead Rise. That alone is a strong reason to get excited for his next project.

According to Box Office Pro, Lee Cronin’s The Mummy is projected to earn between $10 million and $20 million in North America during its opening weekend. Now, let’s take a closer look at the opening weekend figures of the earlier Mummy films starring Brendan Fraser and Tom Cruise and what those numbers indicate about the potential box office performance of Lee Cronin’s The Mummy.

Mummy Films Starring Brendan Fraser & Tom Cruise – Domestic Openings

Here are the domestic opening figures of the four Mummy films released between 1999 and 2017, based on Box Office Mojo data:

The Mummy (1999): Domestic Opening: $43.4 million | Worldwide Earnings: $417.6 million The Mummy Returns (2001): Domestic Opening: $68.1 million | Worldwide Earnings: $443.3 million The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008): Domestic Opening: $40.5 million | Worldwide Earnings: $403.4 million The Mummy (2017): Domestic Opening: $31.7 million | Worldwide Earnings: $409.2 million

Based on the figures above, the projected $10-20 million domestic opening for Lee Cronin’s The Mummy is significantly lower than the opening weekend earnings of the previous four films. The domestic opening-to-worldwide earnings ratios for those titles stand at 9.6x, 6.5x, 9.9x, and 12.9x, respectively.

If we apply the lowest multiplier of 6.5x (from The Mummy Returns), Lee Cronin’s The Mummy could finish its global run in the $65 million to $130 million range, based on its $10-20 million projected opening. Using the midpoint of that estimate, the film could potentially gross around $97.5 million worldwide.

However, if we apply the highest multiplier of 12.9x (from Tom Cruise’s The Mummy), Lee Cronin’s The Mummy could finish its global run in the $129 million to $258 million range. Using the midpoint, the film could gross around $193.5 million worldwide.

Based on these multiplier-based projections, Lee Cronin’s The Mummy appears unlikely to surpass the worldwide earnings of any of the four earlier films starring Brendan Fraser and Tom Cruise. However, the final verdict will be clear only after the film releases on April 17, 2026.

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy – Plot & Cast

When a journalist’s young daughter mysteriously vanishes in the desert, she is presumed lost forever. Eight years later, her sudden return shocks the fractured family. But what begins as a long-awaited reunion soon turns into a terrifying nightmare. The film stars Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, May Calamawy, Natalie Grace, and Veronica Falcón.

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy – Official Trailer

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