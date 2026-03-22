Opening Day Collection

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, the sequel to the 2019 comedy-horror hit, arrived in theaters on March 20, 2026. On Friday, the Searchlight Pictures sequel earned $3.8 million in North America, 100% higher than the original film’s opening-day haul of $1.9 million, according to Box Office Mojo. It also outperformed the opening day figure of Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Bride ($3 million) by around 27%.

No. 3 On Domestic Box Office Chart

Ryan Gosling’s sci-fi film Project Hail Mary topped the domestic charts on Friday with $33.1 million, followed by Hoppers with $5.4 million. Ready or Not 2 secured the third spot and outpaced the Indian action thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which collected $3 million on the same day. The horror sequel is currently tracking to earn between $9 and $12 million over its three-day opening weekend in North America.

Budget & Break-Even

The film was produced on an estimated production budget of $20 million. This implies that it would need to earn roughly $50 million worldwide to break even theatrically, based on the commonly used 2.5x multiplier rule. If it maintains steady weekday holds and builds momentum over the coming weekends, reaching this milestone appears achievable.

As its theatrical run continues, Ready or Not 2: Here I Come will also be chasing the global box office total of a Searchlight film starring Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet. We’re talking about James Mangold’s A Complete Unknown (2024). Here’s how much the sequel needs to earn to outgross it at the global box office.

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come vs. A Complete Unknown – Box Office Comparison

First, let’s see what Timothée Chalamet’s A Complete Unknown earned at the domestic and global box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

A Complete Unknown – Box Office Summary

North America: $75 million

International: $65.5 million

Worldwide: $140.5 million

The above figures indicate that Ready or Not 2: Here I Come would need to earn $140.5 million worldwide to match A Complete Unknown’s global total. If the sequel follows the box-office trajectory of the original 2019 film, Ready or Not, it is likely to finish its theatrical run in the $55-60 million range. Even with a potential 20% boost in momentum, its projected global total may land in the $65-75 million range.

Based on these estimates, surpassing the Timothée Chalamet-starrer appears unlikely for the horror sequel at this stage. However, the final box office verdict will become clearer in the coming weeks as its theatrical run progresses.

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come – Plot & Cast

Following the events of Ready or Not, Grace (Samara Weaving) tries to rebuild her life after surviving the deadly game played by the Le Domas family. However, when her estranged sister (Kathryn Newton) becomes entangled in the family’s sinister tradition, Grace is forced back into another deadly struggle tied to the brutal legacy.

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come – Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office: How Much It Must Earn Worldwide To Rank Among MCU’s Last 5 Films

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News