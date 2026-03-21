Sony and Marvel Studios’ eagerly anticipated superhero film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is all set for a grand theatrical release on July 31, 2026, arriving just a few months before Avengers: Doomsday. Recently, the makers unveiled an intriguing trailer featuring Tom Holland as the titular web-slinger, which garnered a staggering 718.6 million views in 24 hours. This is significantly higher than Deadpool & Wolverine’s 373 million views in its first 24 hours.

Many fans may already be aware that the last Spider-Man outing, Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), grossed a massive $1.921 billion worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing Spider-Man film of all time and the 8th-highest-grossing movie overall, according to Box Office Mojo. So, naturally, expectations will be sky-high for Brand New Day, which is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

It remains to be seen how close Spider-Man: Brand New Day can get to No Way Home’s worldwide total, or perhaps even surpass it. That leads to an interesting question: What would the upcoming Spider-Man installment need to earn globally to rank among the last five MCU releases? Let’s break down the numbers.

Last 5 MCU Films – Worldwide Box Office Earnings

Here are the global earnings of the last five Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025): $521.9 million Thunderbolts* (2025): $382.4 million Captain America: Brave New World (2025): $415.1 million Deadpool & Wolverine (2024): $1.338 billion The Marvels (2023): $206.1 million

As you can see from the figures above, the box-office performance of the last five MCU films shows a significant gap between the highest- and lowest-grossing films. Deadpool & Wolverine was a massive success, as it crossed $1.3 billion worldwide. On the other hand, The Marvels, Thunderbolts*, and Captain America: Brave New World grossed around the $200-400 million range. The Fantastic Four: First Steps performed slightly better than these three films but still stayed well below the billion-dollar mark.

Overall, these numbers indicate that not every MCU venture is guaranteed to be a box office blockbuster. If Spider-Man: Brand New Day has to find a place among the last five MCU films, it just needs to beat The Marvels’ $206.1 million global haul. However, to take the top spot among them, the Tom Holland-starrer has to outperform the massive $1.338 billion worldwide total set by Deadpool & Wolverine. If the film opens strongly worldwide, delivers impressive weekend numbers, and maintains solid momentum at the box office, it could reach that milestone, provided it benefits from positive word of mouth.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day – Official Trailer

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