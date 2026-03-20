Spider-Man is one of the most popular and loved superheroes ever. It has been proven once again as the first Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer hits record viewership in 24 hours. It is the biggest debut ever across platforms and is nearly twice the viewership of Deadpool & Wolverine, and that too without the boost of a Super Bowl push. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Brand New Day is set to be released in a few months. The last Tom Holland-led Spider-Movie, No Way Home, also set a record with its viewership. The movie will also feature Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk. There are some other new characters as well. Meanwhile, Jon Bernthal will reprise his role as the Punisher.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer shatters previous records

According to media reports, including trade analyst Luiz Fernando‘s, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has debuted with a splendid 718.6 million views across all platforms in 24 hours. It has set a new all-time record, almost double Deadpool & Wolverine’s 365 million trailer debut, and it got the Super Bowl boost.

Top 10 24-hour trailer debuts for movies:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day – 718.6M views Deadpool & Wolverine – 365M views Spider-Man: No Way Home – 355.5M views Avengers: Endgame (Teaser Trailer) – 289M views Avengers: Endgame (First Trailer) – 268M views Superman – 250M views Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – 238M views Avengers: Infinity War (Teaser Trailer) – 230M views The Lion King – 224.6M views The Devil Wears Prada 2 – 222M views

Although trailer views do not always guarantee ticket sales, they reflect the sheer level of audience interest, and in this case, the hype is unlike anything witnessed before. With smart marketing and sustained buzz, this kind of momentum could translate into a monstrous run at the global box office. Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Mark Ruffalo, and Jon Bernthal, will be released in theaters on July 31.

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