Deadpool & Wolverine Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Matthew Macfadyen, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, and Leslie Uggams

Director: Shawn Levy

What’s Good: The humor is infectious, and the gore is potent, and while it may vary for some, it never goes too much in one direction or the other.

What’s Bad: The action feels too clean at times, which especially feels wrong for Wolverine’s fighting style, and the overall feeling is that the movie is just a big joke.

Loo Break: The beginning of the film might be your only space for a loo break before the cameos and the actions begin in earnest.

Watch or Not?: This film is a must-watch for all superhero fans, and even for those who aren’t, it might just be a good time at the cinema.

Language: English (with subtitles).

Available On: Theaters

Runtime: 128 Minutes.

User Rating:

Opening:

How the mighty has fallen; not too long ago Marvel was the king of the world, delivering one hit after the other at the multiplexes and managing to capture the best of the serialized TV series format on the big screen; but then it all fell apart when the story had a proper ending in Avengers: Endgame. Since then the franchise has had trouble justifying its existence with a series of subpar film releases. Then comes Deadpool to save the day by creating an insanely funny and violent cameo showcase.

Deadpool & Wolverine Movie Review: Script Analysis

It is hard to talk about Deadpool & Wolverine without spoilers, but for the audience’s sake it must be done, even when most of the most interesting stuff in the film is just that, spoilers, cameos, and revelations for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe; this is what really makes Deadpool & Wolverine a must-watch, something that hasn’t really been the norm for Marvel films since Endgame However, Deadpool & Wolverine manages to get closer to that level by bringing hope that the franchise is not dead.

Deadpool & Wolverine uses Deadpool’s intrinsic meta-level abilities to establish a lot of commentary on entertainment, Hollywood, and the franchise business in general, resulting in some amazingly funny jokes, for those in the known, and the reality is that the entire film feels like a big joke, both in the good and the bad ways as the movie will certainly make you laugh, but probably won’t make you care about what is happening on a plot level.

Instead, the film chooses to go the sentimental road in order to create some sense of gravitas in what is a pretty stupid plot line, but then that is exactly what we expected from a Deadpool film; a fever dream of references, jokes, and filler banter to no end. Thankfully, the cameos make for a pretty interesting watch as they are more than references in some cases, and they get involved in the story even if it is just for a bit.

The Deadpool & Wolverine storyline is scattered and inconsequential in some cases, and while it would have been great to see a stronger stance from Marvel in this movie, it gets the job done from a tone and execution point of view, as it shows that there is still life within the franchise, and that they only need to put on the work, and bring people who actually care to create a fun piece of entertainment media, instead of films that have no interest in being fun while playing in the superhero sandbox.

Deadpool & Wolverine Movie Review: Star Performance

The story might be stupid, and the plot scattered, but those issues can be put aside, thanks to the performances within the film, especially the ones coming from Reynolds and Jackman. Reynolds, for example, continues to prove that giving himself this role was the best decision of his career, as his antics fit the character perfectly. He is just hilarious and his stream of consciousness comedy is very effective, and he also can bring it home when it comes to the more sentinel parts of the films.

Meanwhile, seeing Hugh Jackman back in the role that made him famous feels just right, especially now that his suit is more comic accurate, and that his acting just nails the character effortlessly. Jackman might have been out with Logan, but Deadpool & Wolverine makes a case for him to continue to play the role even as he gets older. We really don’t need another Wolverine, and it is, at this point, almost impossible to think of another actor who could do the character justice.

Deadpool & Wolverine Movie Review: Direction, Music

When it comes to the direction and the visual presentation, Deadpool & Wolverine does feel like a step above the most recent films like Thor: Love & Thunder, The Marvels and Eternals. The film actually feels like it is trying to have some sort of visual aesthetic that feels in line with the source material, and there are many great comic book panels being recreated here, and it feels great because they are actually executed very well.

Levy has a lot of experience creating fun entertaining films, mostly for kids, so it is a surprise that Deadpool & Wolverine does gore so very well. It is never cruel though, but it goes over the line several times, completing the outrageous things characters say left and right. Deadpool & Wolverine is clearly a step-up for Levy as a director, and while there isn’t anything majestic about the action, it is done well, even if it feels a bit too clean at times, and something with more anger and rage would have been very welcome.

Deadpool & Wolverine Movie Review: The Last Word

Deadpool & Wolverine feels like something that could have come out of Marvel during their golden age, and if we are lucky and the film is successful enough, it will probably serve as a blueprint on what to do in future installments. Now that we know that the Russo Brothers are coming back as directors for the next two Avengers films, it could mean that the road to fix Marvel is already on its way, and let’s just hope that the lessons stick.

Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer

Deadpool & Wolverine releases on 26th July, 2024.

Share with us your experience of watching Deadpool & Wolverine.

For more recommendations, read our Twisters Movie Review.

Must Read: The Exorcism Movie Review: Russell Crowe Goes Meta In This Strange Film That Is Both A Horror Film And A Film About Cinema As Well

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News